President William Ruto.

Parliament to begin vetting 14 Principal Secretary nominees

In his notification, Wetang’ula emphasised that the approval process would adhere strictly to the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap. 7F, and the resolution passed by the House on February 13, which empowers the Speaker to process executive nominations during recess.

Nairobi, Kenya Mar 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed parliamentary committees to commence the vetting of 14 Principal Secretary nominees, with the respective committees expected to table their reports by April 22, 2025.

“The message from His Excellency the President, together with the certificate of presidential nominations, curriculum vitae, and other testimonials of the nominees, now stand referred to the respective departmental committees for approval hearings,” Wetang’ula said.

Vetting schedule

The process kicks off on April 4, with various committees set to conduct hearings simultaneously.

The Committee on Administration & Internal Security will vet Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim, nominated for the State Department for National Government Coordination.

At the same time, Stephen Isaboke, the nominee for the State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications, will appear before the Committee on Communication, Information & Innovation.

The Education Committee will vet Abdulrazak Shaukat, nominated for the State Department for Science, Research & Innovation.

The Health Committee will assess Oluga Fredrick Ouma, nominated for the State Department for Medical Services.

Meanwhile, the Labour Committee will scrutinise Jane Kere Imbunya, nominated for the State Department for Public Service & Human Capital Development, while Michael Lenasalon, nominated for the State Department for Devolution, will face the Regional Development Committee.

The Committee on Social Protection will vet Carren Ageng’o Achieng, nominated for the State Department for Children Welfare Services.

The Finance & National Planning Committee will begin by vetting Cyrell Odede Wagunda, nominated for the State Department for Public Investments & Assets Management, before proceeding to vet Bonface Makokha for the State Department for Economic Planning later in the day.

In the afternoon, the Social Protection Committee will vet Fikirini Katoi Kahindi, nominated for the State Department for Youth Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Trade, Industry & Cooperatives Committee will question Regina Akoth Ombam, nominated for the State Department for Trade.

On Monday, April 7, the Committee on Defence, Intelligence & Foreign Relations will vet Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, nominated to head the State Department for East African Community Affairs.

The Committee on Justice & Legal Affairs will engage Judith Nayaiai Pareno, nominated for the Justice, Human Rights & Constitutional Affairs docket.

The vetting date for Aden Abdi Millah, nominated for the State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs, is yet to be confirmed.

Public participation

Wetang’ula reiterated that committees must adhere to the 28-day vetting period stipulated in the Public Appointments Act.

“The committees are expected to immediately commence the approval process and table their reports on or before Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to enable the House to consider the nominees within the statutory timelines,” he stated.

He also notified the public that, in line with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, the vetting hearings will be open for public participation.

The Clerk of the National Assembly has been directed to notify all MPs, who are currently on recess, and ensure committees are fully facilitated to conduct the hearings.

Members of the public have been invited to submit written representations on the suitability of any nominee. Submissions must be delivered to the Office of the Clerk at Parliament Buildings before the respective vetting dates.

