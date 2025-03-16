Connect with us

Speaker Wetangula alongside Premier Bank's Management during Iftar Dinner held at Parliament Buildings.

Headlines

Parliament lauded for role in shaping Kenya’s economic trajectory

Speaking during the Iftar dinner sponsored by Premier Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Osman Dualle noted that Parliament's sensitiveness to a better economy was seen in the decisions that directly impact the financial welfare of the nation and its corporate citizens.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The 13th Parliament has been lauded for its role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory while urging financial service consumers to expand their choice to ethical banking and emerging best practices in wealth management

Speaking during the Iftar dinner sponsored by Premier Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Osman Dualle noted that Parliament’s sensitiveness to a better economy was seen in the decisions that directly impact the financial welfare of the nation and its corporate citizens.

Dualle noted that in addition to their core responsibilities of representation, lawmaking, and oversight, Members of Parliament were also custodians of Kenya’s economic future given their significant influence on policy, budgeting and oversight.

“Through these interactions, we envision unprecedented partnership opportunities that will further strengthen the nation’s financial system and benefit the constituencies that MPs serve. Premier Bank’s values align with the long-term goals of Parliament as they seek to also enhance Kenya’s economic prosperity,” he said.

He reiterated Premier Bank’s commitment to working alongside leaders in Parliament to foster use of innovative approaches in meeting their financial service needs and further fostering inclusion, ensuring that both individuals and businesses thrive in this partnership.

“With its strong ethical banking practices and customer-centric services, Premier Bank aims to remain a trusted partner in shaping Kenya’s future,” the CEO assured.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula pledged the legislature’s willingness to work with the bank by exploring its product and services

“The National Assembly is committed to passing legislations that foster growth of the banking sector and at the same time make investment favourable to all”, he assured.

