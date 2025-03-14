Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The panel has invited members of the public to submit sworn memoranda regarding the suitability of any shortlisted candidates/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Panel to interview 11 candidates for IEBC Chairperson slot from March 24

The panel will conduct the interviews publicly at the College of Insurance Ballroom in South C, Nairobi County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has shortlisted 11 candidates from a pool of 37 applicants for the position of Chairperson, with interviews set to begin on March 24.

Selection Panel Chairperson Nelson Makanda invited the shortlisted candidates for oral interviews before the panel in a notice issued on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The first round of interviews will feature Abdulqadir Lorot H. Ramadhan, Anne Atieno Amadi (former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary), Charles Ayako Nyachae (former judge of the East African Court of Justice), and Edward Katama Ngeywa who the panel identified as a PWD.

On March 25, the panel will interview Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo.

The final group—Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa—will appear before the panel on March 26.

Meanwhile, the panel narrowed the number of shortlisted commissioner candidates to 105, with interviews running until April 24. Among them, thirty-two are women.

The panel will conduct the interviews publicly at the College of Insurance Ballroom in South C, Nairobi County.

Candidates must present their original national identity cards or passports, along with their academic and professional certificates.

The panel has invited members of the public to submit sworn memoranda regarding the suitability of any shortlisted candidates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Submissions concerning the Chairperson position must be made by March 19 at 5 pm, while those regarding commissioner positions must be submitted by March 26 at 5 pm.

The panel has warned candidates against attempting to influence the selection process.

“Any attempts to canvass or otherwise influence the selection process will automatically disqualify the applicant,” it warned.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

3 days ago

Kenya

Wafula Chebukati Family to hold Service and Tribute Session in Kitale

This session will offer an opportunity to friends, family, and former colleagues who could not attend the memorial service in Nairobi on Wednesday to...

March 7, 2025

Top stories

Tears, Tributes as Family, Friends Honour Chebukati Ahead of Burial

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8 at his Kitale farm, with another funeral service planned for Friday in his rural home.

March 6, 2025

Headlines

Ex-CIC Boss Nyachae, Ex-Judiciary chiefs Amadi, Kissinger among key figures shortlisted for IEBC Chairperson Post

A total of 1,319 individuals have been shortlisted for the position of IEBC Commissioners.

March 6, 2025

Top stories

IEBC Selection Panel Shortlists 1,356 Candidates for Chairperson and Member Positions

Homa Bay County recorded the highest number of applicants for the chairperson position, with five candidates. Kisii, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia counties followed with...

March 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for swift selection process of IEBC commissioners

The IEBC selection panel has been tasked with recruiting new commissioners after the previous team exited office

March 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s funeral service scheduled for Wednesday at CITAM Karen

A special tribute service will be held on Friday, March 7, at his Kitale home, where family, friends, and colleagues will honor his memory...

March 1, 2025

Fifth Estate

From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose,...

February 27, 2025