Panel to interview 11 candidates for IEBC Chairperson slot from March 24

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has shortlisted 11 candidates from a pool of 37 applicants for the position of Chairperson, with interviews set to begin on March 24.

Selection Panel Chairperson Nelson Makanda invited the shortlisted candidates for oral interviews before the panel in a notice issued on Friday.

The first round of interviews will feature Abdulqadir Lorot H. Ramadhan, Anne Atieno Amadi (former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary), Charles Ayako Nyachae (former judge of the East African Court of Justice), and Edward Katama Ngeywa who the panel identified as a PWD.

On March 25, the panel will interview Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo.

The final group—Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa—will appear before the panel on March 26.

Meanwhile, the panel narrowed the number of shortlisted commissioner candidates to 105, with interviews running until April 24. Among them, thirty-two are women.

The panel will conduct the interviews publicly at the College of Insurance Ballroom in South C, Nairobi County.

Candidates must present their original national identity cards or passports, along with their academic and professional certificates.

The panel has invited members of the public to submit sworn memoranda regarding the suitability of any shortlisted candidates.

Submissions concerning the Chairperson position must be made by March 19 at 5 pm, while those regarding commissioner positions must be submitted by March 26 at 5 pm.

The panel has warned candidates against attempting to influence the selection process.

“Any attempts to canvass or otherwise influence the selection process will automatically disqualify the applicant,” it warned.