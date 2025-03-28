Connect with us

State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary (PS) Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani addressing the media on the ongoing demonstrations. /KNA

Owalo reaffims Govt commitment to democracy and transformation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management, Eliud Owalo, has reiterated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to democratic governance and global standards as outlined by the United Nations.

Speaking at the “Democratic Governance: Shaping Future International Cooperation and Partnerships” conference in Nairobi, Owalo emphasized that Kenya remains steadfast in upholding international legal frameworks that advocate for governance and public participation.

Highlighting the essence of public participation as a cornerstone of Kenya’s governance approach, Owalo noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration is dedicated to fostering citizen involvement in decision-making processes.

He stressed that the government’s ongoing reforms reflect an inclusive approach aimed at ensuring every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued.

The conference, hosted by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, brought together international policymakers and development experts to discuss economic and governance challenges, including climate change, corruption and debt management.

Participants underscored the urgent need for international cooperation to tackle emerging threats, including climate change impacts and geopolitical instability.

Delegates also acknowledged the increasing pressure on national security due to resource scarcity intensified by climate change, stressing that strengthening democratic governance is essential to fostering global stability.

As the four-day conference concluded, leaders reaffirmed the critical role of international collaboration in advancing democratic values and addressing interconnected global challenges.

