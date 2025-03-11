“One meal a day” — Lives enduring extreme hardship in South Sudan refugee camp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUBA, March 11 (Xinhua) — As Ramadan begins, Sudanese refugees in South Sudan’s Gorom camp are grappling with severe shortages of food, water, and healthcare amid dwindling humanitarian aid.

Ahmed Muburak Ahmed is among thousands of Sudanese seeking refuge in Gorom. The 30-year-old fled Khartoum, Sudan, with his pregnant wife in January, to escape the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. “Here in Gorom, there is no clean drinking water, and there is not enough food. For the last two weeks, we have been surviving on one meal a day, and now we are about to mark the holy month of Ramadan without humanitarian assistance,” he said.

The camp, about 26 km from South Sudan’s capital of Juba, also hosts displaced people from Ethiopia, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many new arrivals are facing hardships due to the suspension of food rations and the lack of essential services. “At first, they gave us water and food, but now they have halted the supplies. I am seriously sick and cannot see doctors due to the overwhelming number of patients,” said 65-year-old Khamisa Isak Adam, who arrived at the camp in January. (250228) — JUBA, Feb. 28, 2025 (Xinhua) — Sudanese refugee prepares food for the upcoming Ramadan at the Gorom refugee settlement on the outskirts of Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 27, 2025. The Gorom refugee settlement currently hosts approximately 16,000 refugees, primarily from Sudan, with some from Ethiopia and Burundi. The number of Sudanese refugees in Gorom continues to rise. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

According to the South Sudan Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA), Gorom camp currently hosts about 16,000 refugees, primarily from Sudan. Due to funding shortfalls, authorities have shifted from providing food rations to offering cash aid. Al Sadik Dousa Siliman noted the severe overcrowding in the camp. “One tent houses as many as 33 people, with a total of 1,004 refugees crammed into 11 tents. We have 77 people suffering from hypertension and diabetes, as well as elderly individuals struggling to cope.

Ramadan is starting, but we do not have food and water.” Ajak Malual, CRA’s registration assistant officer, expressed his frustration over the dire situation in Gorom camp. “Every day, we receive more arrivals. We had planned to close Gorom, but due to recent violent attacks on Sudanese nationals, we brought about 4,000 individuals from Juba who are now registered as urban refugees.” “We are trying to do our best while waiting for more support from humanitarian agencies,” said Malual.

Carla Calvo, senior external relations officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said only 13 percent of the required 298.7 million U.S. dollars for the 2025 humanitarian response has been secured. “In the context of funding constraints and reduced food rations, UNHCR and partners have implemented strategies to support refugees in South Sudan, including Gorom. However, needs remain substantial, and resources are limited.”

In addition to overcrowding and limited medical services, underfunded education is another severe humanitarian challenge that people in Gorom are facing. “Education is also severely underfunded, with only one functional primary school serving both refugee and host community children. There is no operational secondary school, limiting opportunities for youth,” Calvo said. As Ramadan unfolds, refugees enduring worsening conditions in Gorom are hoping for relief.

Rukiya Abdelrahman, a 27-year-old mother of five, dreams of returning home once the security situation improves. “We plan to go back home when the situation allows. There is so much suffering in Gorom.”