Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

Capital Health

Omtatah calls for immediate suspension of SHA following audit findings

Omtatah also said SHA operations should be suspended until a thorough investigation is conducted following damning findings by the Auditor General.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has called for the immediate suspension of the Social Health Authority (SHA), urging the Ministry of Health to take swift action on what he termed as glaring operational failures.

“Instead of advancing universal healthcare, SHA has become a dysfunctional system that exploits Kenyans while enabling large-scale corruption,” Omtatah said on Wednesday.

“This is not reform; it is an elaborate fraud designed to enrich a few at the expense of millions. SHA is not just riddled with corruption — it is operationally collapsing.”

Omtatah emphasized that those responsible must be held accountable to prevent further plundering of public resources.

The legislator warned that continuing with the broken scheme would cause irreparable harm, betraying the trust of millions who deserve a transparent, accountable, and functional healthcare system — not a corruption cartel disguised as progress.

“Healthcare facilities are refusing service due to unpaid claims, patients are being forced to pay cash despite contributing, and out of 18 million registered Kenyans, only 4 million are actively contributing. This is a glaring sign of distrust and financial instability,” said Omtatah.

Audit findings

His remarks follow Auditor General Nancy Gathungu’s revelations of irregularities in the procurement of the technology system running SHA, urging Parliament to take decisive action against those responsible.

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, Gathungu asserted that she had fulfilled her constitutional duty by exposing flaws in the tender process.

“I have concluded that there was no effectiveness or lawfulness in the use of public resources on these matters. There is the aspect of governance and risk management, and I have been very clear that there were issues,” she said.

Her remarks came as senators criticized her reports for lacking specific recommendations for prosecution.

However, Gathungu pushed back, insisting that it was now Parliament’s role to ensure accountability.

Gathungu’s 2023-2024 audit report revealed significant legal violations in the Sh104 billion procurement of SHA’s technology system.

The report highlighted unbudgeted and non-competitive procurement, an undefined scope of work, and a lack of payment agreements.

It also flagged unfavourable contract clauses that cede control of the system to a private entity, barring government health agencies from accessing or modifying it.

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Auditor General’s report on Sh100bn expenditure on SHA

Ruto defended the SHA system, emphasizing that the government had implemented it to curb fraudulent claims that had plagued the now-defunct National Health Insurance...

37 minutes ago

Capital Health

Auditor General Exposes Sh104B SHA Scandal, Urges Parliament to Act

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Gathungu made it clear that she had fulfilled her constitutional duty by exposing flaws in the tender...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHIF risks collapse within months due to unsustainable financial framework

Musau pointed out with no framework on ensuring the non-salaried employees who are the majority, contribute to the fund then the sustainability of the...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Private Hospitals Warn of Crisis Over Unpaid Government Bills

RUPHA also called for the expedited payment of claims owed to hospitals under Medical Administrators Kenya Limited, which manages medical schemes for police officers...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry, Private Hospitals representatives to hold crucial talks amid threat of SHA service suspension

Association members argue that the mounting financial challenges are jeopardizing the sustainability of healthcare institutions across the country. They are calling for the payment...

February 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges govt to fulfill financial obligations to faith-bases hospitals

Speaking during the reopening of the newly renovated outpatient department at Mathari hospital, the Archbishop pointed out that the government owes the hospital Sh250...

February 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Maraga critisises govt over failure of SHA

Maraga expressed concern over reports that the Rural Urban Private Hospitals Association is considering suspending medical services because the government has not reimbursed them

February 21, 2025

Top stories

Private Hospitals to suspend SHA services from Monday over unpaid NHIF arrears

RUPHA is demanding that the government settle the Sh30 billion NHIF arrears in full. The association is also calling for a revision and streamlining...

February 20, 2025