Omollo emphasizes Government commitment to peaceful coexistence for national growth

KURIA, Kenya Mar 16 – The government has emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among communities to foster growth in the country.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that the government is doing everything possible to ensure peace prevails among neighboring communities.

Omollo added that the flare-ups witnessed along the Kisii-Narok border are being addressed.

“There is a team of government officers actively working to resolve the border issue,” he said.

The Principal Secretary regretted that constant conflict among border communities will only hinder the country’s development.

While addressing the Kuria Council of Elders on March 15 in Migori County during a tour of government projects, Omollo promised the elders enhanced security in the area.

“I have listened to the elders and their concerns regarding insecurity. I want to assure you that we are working seamlessly from my office down to the assistant chiefs’ offices to address security matters,” he said.

He highlighted that the recent loss of lives and property is a serious concern, and the government is working around the clock to bring it to an end.

During his tour of the county, the PS inspected the progress of the Sh. 1.5 billion Kegonga Cluster Water and Sanitation project.

He also toured the ongoing construction of the Sh. 700 million Kegonga Level 4 Hospital.

The PS later commissioned the Kebaroti Water Project, funded through the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA).

Omollo announced that several government projects in sectors such as education, water, and health are actively underway across the country.