Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba/FILE

EDUCATION

Ogamba, universities union officials meet over TUK workers return to work plan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Ministry of Education has announced the development of a sustainable agreement framework aimed at facilitating a structured return-to-work plan for workers at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba made the announcement following negotiations with union representatives from TUK, the University Academic Staff Union, and the Kenya Universities Staff Union. The discussions focused on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the workers.

“The key areas of discussion, including the return-to-work plan for university staff, increasing student enrollment, improving the organizational structure, and strengthening the overall university system.” CS Ogamba told a media briefing after the meeting.

Ogamba emphasized the government’s commitment to preventing future strikes by implementing proactive measures across all universities.

The development comes a week after police clashes with Technical University of Kenya (TUK) students who took to the streets protesting the indefinite closure of the institution.

The students had staged demonstrations at Jogoo House in attempts to petition Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba.

The University had been shut down on February 3 following staff strikes over delayed salaries.

The students demanded the immediate reopening of their University and the resolution of the staff’s grievances to resume their academic activities.

The TUK Senate had in January ordered the indefinite closure of the higher learning institution following a strike by its staff members over delayed salaries.

This followed the suspension of six students accused of plotting and executing a strike that disrupted examinations.

On February 2, 2025, Vice-Chancellor Professor Benedict Mutua rescinded the decision stating that the University Management Board (UMB) and the Student Association of TUK (SATUK) Council reached the decision following a consultative meeting.

“The University has resolved to withdraw the suspension letters of the six students. The Vice-Chancellor will engage with the affected students in a fatherly dialogue,” Mutua said.

