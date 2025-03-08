Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP wins four awards at 2025 DIAR gala

The ODPP won the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Ethnic Representation category and became first runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has won four prestigious awards at the 7th edition of the Annual National Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition (DIAR) Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony 2025 at Sarit Expo Centre, Westlands, in Nairobi.

The ODPP won the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Ethnic Representation category and became first runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Equitable Allocation of Opportunities and Resources category.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also won the second runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on PWD Representation category and was a finalist in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Good Governance, Transparency, and Accountability category.

“The awards, which included a trophy, and 3 framed certificates of recognition were received by the Ag. Secretary Public Prosecutions Mr. Alloys Kemo, OGW, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga,” ODPP said.

Speaking on behalf of the DPP, Kemo reaffirmed ODPP’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and non-discrimination, particularly in the recruitment of staff.

He defined ODPP as an equal employer that is guided by the rule of law in all its processes.

 The DIAR Awards ceremony honoured and recognized State Corporations, County Governments, NGOs, Corporate Companies and individuals making significant contributions as investors in people, planet guardians, and champions of prosperity for posterity.

The awards are based on internal and external research as well as reviews of the latest publicly available reports, including the Status of Compliance of Public Service with Values and Principles in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution by the Public Service Commission.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Young Kenyans Adults Show Strong Mental Health Amid Global Decline: New Report

Kenya’s MHQ score places it among the higher-ranking African countries for youth mental health, alongside Nigeria, which scored above 60. 

9 minutes ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embrace legal reasoning and precedent as valuable lessons from the apex court: Justice Ibrahim to law students

Justice Ibrahim noted that understanding the Supreme Court’s role, jurisdiction, and landmark jurisprudence will equip them to engage with the law meaningfully.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall warns those leaving near riparian lands to relocate at least 30m away as rain begins

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria urged the residents to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of extreme rainfall.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s funeral underway at his Kitale farm

Chebukati earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo, Wamalwa describe Ruto-Raila deal as a betrayal to Kenyans

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila's support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Efforts underway to unclog rivers, build dykes in Kisumu to mitigate flooding

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott's partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a...

20 hours ago