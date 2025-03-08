ODPP wins four awards at 2025 DIAR gala

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has won four prestigious awards at the 7th edition of the Annual National Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition (DIAR) Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony 2025 at Sarit Expo Centre, Westlands, in Nairobi.

The ODPP won the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Ethnic Representation category and became first runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Equitable Allocation of Opportunities and Resources category.

It also won the second runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on PWD Representation category and was a finalist in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Good Governance, Transparency, and Accountability category.

“The awards, which included a trophy, and 3 framed certificates of recognition were received by the Ag. Secretary Public Prosecutions Mr. Alloys Kemo, OGW, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga,” ODPP said.

Speaking on behalf of the DPP, Kemo reaffirmed ODPP’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and non-discrimination, particularly in the recruitment of staff.

He defined ODPP as an equal employer that is guided by the rule of law in all its processes.

The DIAR Awards ceremony honoured and recognized State Corporations, County Governments, NGOs, Corporate Companies and individuals making significant contributions as investors in people, planet guardians, and champions of prosperity for posterity.

The awards are based on internal and external research as well as reviews of the latest publicly available reports, including the Status of Compliance of Public Service with Values and Principles in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution by the Public Service Commission.