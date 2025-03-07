ODM supporters throng KICC ahead of UDA-ODM framework pact

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – A section of the Orange Democratic Movement party supporters gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) ahead of the signing of a joint framework between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

This is after the UDA parliamentary group approved of a joint framework with ODM, a move President Ruto hailed as a demonstration of putting the country first.

Ruto emphasized the importance of national unity and bipartisan approach thus welcoming the joint.

The supporters adorned with orange-colored clothes were marching while chanting praise songs for both party principals.

The political union is expected to immediately trigger political realignment with the rivalry between a section of opposition bigwigs and Raila expected to end.

On Friday, the two leaders chaired separate meetings with their allied leaders, to brief them on the agreement.

President Ruto presided over a Parliamentary Group meeting, to defend the cooperation agreement and reassure his MPs amid reports of expected government changes to accommodate the long-standing opposition party.

Following the anticipated signing, Kenya Kwanza has already ceded several parliamentary committee leadership positions to ODM, and Raila is expected to nominate more allies to the cabinet.

The move comes after Raila Odinga completed his wide consultations before announcing his next political move, he visited Kisumu, Northeastern, Mombasa among other areas.