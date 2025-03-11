Connect with us

Addressing a press conference at the Kisumu Central ODM office on Tuesday, the officials hailed Raila as a peacemaker/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM delegates in Kisumu defend Raila’s stance on Ruto alliance

Johnson Guya, Secretary of the County Coordinating Committee, endorsed the new pact, terming it a good move for the county.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 11 — Kisumu County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates have rallied behind their party leader, Raila Odinga, amid betrayal claims after he signed a deal with President William Ruto.

Guya criticised politicians and Kenyans vilifying Raila signing a cooperation framework with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“We know the new cooperation has surprised and shocked many politicians who were plotting to take Kenya into tribal war zones,” he said.

He noted that political temperatures have cooled down in the country following the signing of the pact.

Addressing a press conference at the Kisumu Central ODM office on Tuesday, the officials hailed Raila as a peacemaker.

“We are proud to state that the accord announced at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre is not only historic but a brave move that has put Kenya into a reconciliatory mode,” said Guya.

No selfish interests

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro said the pact is for the benefit of Kenyans, with no selfish interests detected.

Oraro said drafters of the agreement captured issues affecting Kenyans and questioned Raila’s labeling as a traitor.

“If you look at the points that were penned down, they are geared towards the welfare of Kenyans,” he said.

Former Kisumu Municipal Mayor Prisca Misachi asked the people of Mount Kenya to stop criticizing Raila’s decision to support the administration of President Ruto.

Misachi said they should be the last group to speak against the ODM party leader, noting that over the years, Raila has stood with them, but they always abandon him at the ballot.

“After all, they are the people who voted for President Ruto. They did not vote for Raila, so we are helping them to like him,” she said.

Kaloleni/Market Milimani MCA Seth Kanga, who is the Chief Whip in the County Assembly of Kisumu, defended the people of Kisii after a section of a crowd over the weekend heckled Raila at Gusii Stadium.

“They are our brothers and sisters. They are good people. We live harmoniously with them here in Kisumu. Don’t confuse them with a few who were hired to cause mayhem at the Gusii Stadium event,” he said.

