Nyoro challenges accusers to provide data on budget favouritism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has refuted claims that he influenced the national budget to disproportionately favor his constituency, insisting that official records disprove such allegations.

Speaking amid growing political murmurs over resource distribution, Nyoro who chaired the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee, maintained that he has never manipulated budgetary allocations in favor of Kiharu and challenged critics to analyze past budget trends for an objective assessment.

Nyoro, who opted not to defend the seat amid political realignments in favour of the opposition following a cooperation deal between the ruling UDA and opposition ODM, said data will exonerate him.

“I am not the first person to hold this position. You can do an analysis over the years and compare for yourself. It is not good to talk about yourself because you are likely to be subjective. To be objective, the data is out there—just check,” he said.

The legislator also revealed that no senior official from his political coalition has approached him regarding his performance or any need for improvement, despite ongoing speculation about his role in financial decision-making.

“No one in the leadership of our coalition, from whichever position, has ever called me regarding the position or what I need to change, do better, or things that need to be done differently,” Nyoro stated.

“There is no decision-maker in our coalition who has ever called me to say anything around this. I read it in newspapers the same way you do, and that is the truth.”

Nyoro further revealed that his last substantive engagement—whether a discussion or even a simple chat—with President William Ruto took place before October 2024.

His comments come amid speculation about possible tensions with President Ruto, the MP having abstained from an impeachment vote against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The last discussion I had with President Ruto, either a chat or a discussion, was before October 2024,” he said.

His remarks suggest a degree of detachment from the highest levels of decision-making within the coalition, countering claims that he wields undue influence over budgetary allocations.

The Kiharu MP, known for his strong political stance and vocal presence, acknowledged the rising political attacks directed at him but maintained that he would not engage in retaliatory politics.

“Every politician has their own brand of politics. I don’t answer evil with evil, neither do I answer insult with insult. We are all different,” Nyoro said.

However, he was quick to assert that his political resolve remains unshaken and that he would not be drawn into unnecessary confrontations.

“I cannot be provoked and continue dancing to the tune as a leader. Anger and hatred are too heavy a burden for any leader to carry, and you only harbor such negative emotions to the advantage of the destructor. So, it is important to draw your line in politics,” he added.

Noncommittal

Nyoro’s measured response signals his intent to remain unpredictable amid increasing political scrutiny, even as he vowed to issue a political statement at an appropriate time.

“I will address this matter politically in due course,” the Kiharu MP said.

He spoke against the backdrop of mounting criticism from lawmakers who accused Nyoro of skewing budget allocations to favor select regions, particularly his constituency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During a heated parliamentary session on March 11, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed launched a coordinated attack on Nyoro’s leadership.

“This House will not allow members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee to allocate money only to their constituencies while the rest of the country suffers,” Ichung’wah warned.

Junet further questioned benchmarking visits by lawmakers to Kiharu in a thinly veiled jab at allegations that Nyoro’s constituency received disproportionately high budget allocations while other regions struggled for funding.