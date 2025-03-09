Connect with us

Nyong’o says Kalonzo dishonest in condemnation of UDA-ODM pact

Nyong’s pointed out that Kalonzo did not consult anyone in his talks with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 9 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has described Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as dishonest in his condemnation of the agreement between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“In the meantime, the same Kalonzo has been meeting with all kinds of characters, including Rigathi Gachagua, without consulting us at all. But we never complained,” he said. “We took it as his democratic right to do so.”

Nyong’o stated that the Wiper leaders was free to engage President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga for Kenya’s future.

Earlier the wiper leader decried the ODM-UDA agreement, arguing that it signaled Raila Odinga’s betrayal of Azimio, assertion that Nyong’o disagrees with.

According to Nyong’o, the agreement between ODM and UDA seeks to strengthen Kenya’s democratic culture and promote national unity.

He further extended an olive branch to Kalonzo, stating that he is still welcome to engage both President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga for the nation’s future.

The MOU, signed in Nairobi last Friday, has stirred political controversy, with sections of Azimio leaders expressing discontent over the perceived sidelining of the coalition.

Already there are calls from a section of leaders allied to the Broad-based government to woo Kalonzo into the government fold.

