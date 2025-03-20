NTSA suspends Super Metro Operator License over traffic law violations, expired permits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operator license for the Super Metro bus company over over expired permits, speed limiter issues and unqualified drivers.

A statement from the authority outlined other violations of the company that include labour law breaches.

NTSA also warned the public warned against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection Centre.

“This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions,” NTSA said in a statement.

“The decision was necessitated by the need to ensure the Company is not only compliant but that it has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users.”

The suspension follows an inspection of 523 Super Metro vehicles, revealing multiple violations.

For instance, 15 vehicles operated with expired inspection certificates, eight vehicles lacked a valid Road Service License, five vehicles had expired speed limiter certificates, 88 vehicles failed to transmit speed data and 171 vehicles lacked speed limiter records

NTSA also found that Super Metro’s drivers failed to meet required qualifications, posing a road safety risk.

The company was further found in breach of labor laws under Section 5(1)(e) of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014, which requires compliance with statutory deductions, insurance, and employment contracts.

The suspension comes after a passenger died on a Super Metro bus when he was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by a conductor and another individual over a Sh30 fare dispute on Thika Road. The driver involved has been arrested pending investigations.

Super Metro has been ordered to present 294 vehicles for compliance checks at speed limiter vendors, submit 42 drivers for a retest at the Likoni Driver Test Centre, and provide signed contracts for staff and proof of PAYE, NSSF, and NHIF remittances, among others.

Members of the public have been advised against boarding Super Metro vehicles, while the Traffic Department has been directed to impound any of its vehicles operating illegally.