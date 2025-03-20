Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA suspends Super Metro Operator License over traffic law violations, expired permits

NTSA also warned the public warned against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection Centre.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operator license for the Super Metro bus company over  over expired permits, speed limiter issues and unqualified drivers.

A statement from the authority outlined other violations of the company that include labour law breaches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NTSA also warned the public warned against boarding Super Metro vehicles and indicated that Non-compliant vehicles will be impounded, starting at the Likoni Inspection Centre.

“This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions,” NTSA said in a statement.

“The decision was necessitated by the need to ensure the Company is not only compliant but that it has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users.” 

The suspension follows an inspection of 523 Super Metro vehicles, revealing multiple violations.

For instance, 15 vehicles operated with expired inspection certificates, eight vehicles lacked a valid Road Service License, five vehicles had expired speed limiter certificates, 88 vehicles failed to transmit speed data and 171 vehicles lacked speed limiter records

NTSA also found that Super Metro’s drivers failed to meet required qualifications, posing a road safety risk.

The company was further found in breach of labor laws under Section 5(1)(e) of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014, which requires compliance with statutory deductions, insurance, and employment contracts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The suspension comes after a passenger died on a Super Metro bus when he was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by a conductor and another individual over a Sh30 fare dispute on Thika Road. The driver involved has been arrested pending investigations.

Super Metro has been ordered to present 294 vehicles for compliance checks at speed limiter vendors, submit 42 drivers for a retest at the Likoni Driver Test Centre, and provide signed contracts for staff and proof of PAYE, NSSF, and NHIF remittances, among others.

Members of the public have been advised against boarding Super Metro vehicles, while the Traffic Department has been directed to impound any of its vehicles operating illegally.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt moves to secure resumption of learning at TUK amid financial struggles

University Unions have decried that delayed salaries have compounded financial challenges for TUK workers

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya could settle all debt if govt cut theft by half: Mbadi

The Treasury CS stated that if at least half of the estimated Sh2 billion daily losses to graft is curbed, the country could save...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya on RSF: We are non-partisan but available to parties seeking dialogue

Mudavadi addressed regional security concerns, highlighting Kenya's neutrality in ongoing conflicts and its role as a hub for dialogue.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Senator Orwoba still barred from Senate after refusal to apologize

Orwoba had been directed to issue a formal apology to the Senate, its members, the Clerk of the Senate, and the Parliamentary Secretariat before...

1 day ago

crime

Kenyan officer injured during security operation in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – A Kenyan police officer deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) sustained injuries during a security...

1 day ago

EDUCATION

MPs quiz leadership of Technical University of Kenya over financial crisis

During the session, Committee Members expressed dismay over submissions by Vice Chancellor Prof. Benedict Mutua, who revealed that TU-K staff had not received their...

1 day ago

Top stories

Treasury seeks external borrowing to fund counties as cash crisis linger

Mbadi revealed that the government has outstanding arrears for county disbursements, including two months’ payments for February and March, along with an additional balance...

1 day ago

Africa

Nigeria and Kenya among nations running out of HIV drugs – WHO

Kenya has the seventh-largest number of people living with HIV in the world, at around 1.4 million, according to WHO data.

2 days ago