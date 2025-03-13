NPSC promotes 738 police officers across various ranks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has approved the promotion of 738 officers across various ranks within the National Police Service (NPS).

The decision followed recommendations from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and the National Police Service.

In a statement NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinuthia stated that the promoted officers cut across the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Pursuant to Article 246(a), the Commission determined promotions of Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight (738) Police Officers distributed in Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in respective ranks,” he said

Kinuthia noted that the promotions were guided by Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution, ensuring adherence to national values and governance principles.

He assured that the process was competitive, transparent, and inclusive, considering regional, ethnic, and gender representation.

“The Commission reviewed the extent to which the recommended Officers fulfill the requirements of promotion to the various ranks and was satisfied that the criteria was met,” stated Kinuthia.

Among the promoted officers, 14 have been elevated to the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG), while 51 officers have been promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Additionally, 135 officers have been appointed as Commissioner of Police (CP), 277 have advanced to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and 261 have been promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Beyond uniformed personnel, 50 civilian staff within the National Police Service were also promoted across various cadres, recognizing their contributions to the service.

The elevation of the officers is aimed at enhancing service delivery, boosting morale, and fostering professionalism within NPS ensuring that the police force is well equipped with capable leadership.