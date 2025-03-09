Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

NPS conducts simulation exercise to test emergency response preparedness

The exercise, organized through the National Disaster Management Unit was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of police and emergency response teams in handling terrorist incidents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with the British High Commission in Kenya conducted a live simulation exercise on March 6, 2025, at the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) in Ngong.

NPS said that the exercise, organized through the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of police and emergency response teams in handling terrorist incidents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The simulation, which involved a mock terrorist attack, tested the coordination and interoperability of specialized units, including the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, alongside non-specialist teams.

“Terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, requiring countries and security agencies to implement stringent measures to prevent this menace and ensure the safety and security of all,” NPS said.

“It is crucial for all agencies and members of the public to remain vigilant and maintain a state of preparedness by undergoing regular training and reinforcing their knowledge of requisite response measures.”

The exercise also assessed multi-agency collaboration in crisis situations.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commandant of the National Police College Main Campus – Kiganjo, Nyale Munga, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, praised the officers for their professionalism and preparedness.

The NPS further stated that the security agencies have been conducting regular drills to enhance response capabilities and foster collaboration between different security and emergency response agencies.

These initiatives, according to NPS are part of broader efforts to ensure that Kenya remains vigilant against emerging security threats.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NPS, with support from the UK’s International Protect and Prepare Programme, has also been implementing specialized training programs such as the Terrorist Incident First Response Awareness (TIFRA) and Terrorist Incident Command Response Awareness (TICRA) courses.

The NPS disclosed that these programs, introduced in all National Police Colleges, are designed to enhance officers’ capabilities in responding to terrorist threats.

Also present during the exercise were the Commandant of NPC Embakasi ‘A’ Campus, Davis Lomwatu, as well as representatives from the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, and the local Sub-County Security Committee.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Warns of Flash Floods as Heavy Rains Hit Several Counties

While urging Kenyans to be alert, department indicated that the rains would intensify on Sunday surpassing 30mm in 24 hours.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy security at Jesus Winner Ministry church ahead of planned GenZ protest

The young protesters, active on social media, have spent the past week rallying behind the hashtag #OccupyJesusWinner on X.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sabata Secondary school to be named after Chebukati

Speaking during Chebukati's burial on Saturday, Ruto said the move will be in memory of the former IEBC Chairperson.

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Kamulu Swimming Pool, Parents Demand Justice

The pupils had gathered for their usual swimming fun day when the tragedy occurred.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Deal with Raila not about power sharing: President Ruto

President Ruto said the agreement he and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga signed on Friday is intended to foster unity of purpose to drive...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH to roll out second round of Antimalarial Drugs in Turkana from June

Health PS Mary Muthoni said that Turkana, which has historically experienced seasonal malaria peaks, has seen a shift towards a more stable endemic pattern.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir’s Dela MCA Yussuf reunites with family after missing for six months

Ahmed was allegedly abducted on September 13, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto rejects Natembeya’s call for re-introduction of ID vetting

President Ruto emphasized that the vetting process violated the constitutional rights of Kenyans.

21 hours ago