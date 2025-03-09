NPS conducts simulation exercise to test emergency response preparedness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with the British High Commission in Kenya conducted a live simulation exercise on March 6, 2025, at the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) in Ngong.

NPS said that the exercise, organized through the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of police and emergency response teams in handling terrorist incidents.

The simulation, which involved a mock terrorist attack, tested the coordination and interoperability of specialized units, including the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, alongside non-specialist teams.

“Terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, requiring countries and security agencies to implement stringent measures to prevent this menace and ensure the safety and security of all,” NPS said.

“It is crucial for all agencies and members of the public to remain vigilant and maintain a state of preparedness by undergoing regular training and reinforcing their knowledge of requisite response measures.”

The exercise also assessed multi-agency collaboration in crisis situations.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commandant of the National Police College Main Campus – Kiganjo, Nyale Munga, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, praised the officers for their professionalism and preparedness.

The NPS further stated that the security agencies have been conducting regular drills to enhance response capabilities and foster collaboration between different security and emergency response agencies.

These initiatives, according to NPS are part of broader efforts to ensure that Kenya remains vigilant against emerging security threats.

The NPS, with support from the UK’s International Protect and Prepare Programme, has also been implementing specialized training programs such as the Terrorist Incident First Response Awareness (TIFRA) and Terrorist Incident Command Response Awareness (TICRA) courses.

The NPS disclosed that these programs, introduced in all National Police Colleges, are designed to enhance officers’ capabilities in responding to terrorist threats.

Also present during the exercise were the Commandant of NPC Embakasi ‘A’ Campus, Davis Lomwatu, as well as representatives from the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, and the local Sub-County Security Committee.