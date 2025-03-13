Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Njoroge Denounces ‘Fraudulent’ virial letter alleging nominating Individuals for unspecified govt positions

The Clerk pointed out that the letter listed various individuals, including Prof. Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Koki Muli, Muhoho Kenyatta, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and former Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Peter Munya, as being nominated for unspecified roles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge has dismissed as ‘fraudulent’ a letter circulating on social media that allegedly nominated several individuals for unspecified positions.

The Clerk pointed out that the letter listed various individuals, including Prof. Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Koki Muli, Muhoho Kenyatta, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and former Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Peter Munya, as being nominated for unspecified roles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Njoroge urged the public to be vigilant and refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary confusion.

“We want to categorically state that the letter is fraudulent, misleading, and does not originate from the National Assembly or any of its authorized offices. No such nominations have been made, and the document should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” Njoroge said.

The letter claimed that a vetting report on the nomination of several individuals was set to be submitted to facilitate further parliamentary proceedings as required by law.

The Clerk advised the public to rely solely on official communication from the National Assembly, available on its website and verified social media accounts.

“The Office of the Clerk remains committed to transparency and upholding the integrity of Parliamentary processes. Any inquiries regarding official Parliamentary matters should be directed to the Clerk’s office through the established communication channels,” he stated.

Speculation has been growing about a possible cabinet reshuffle amid the ongoing political developments between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the State House regarding any such changes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

MPs approve Sh405 billion allocation to counties in 2025/26 Financial Year

The devolved units, according to the BPS, will also receive Sh69.8 Billion as part of county additional allocation as per the Third Schedule to...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Broad-Based Govt Takes Shape as ODM’s Tindi Mwale Elected Chair of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee

He takes over from nominated MP John Mbadi, who vacated the position in July 2024 following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula stresses accountability as MPs slated to elect new House Committees leadership

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula emphasized that committees are the engine of parliamentary work and stated that Members who demonstrate dedication, competence, and accountability...

23 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya and India apex Courts forge ties to embrace AI-Driven case management and judicial modernization

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial...

24 hours ago

crime

Ruto’s City Tour Overshadowed by Reports of Muggings, Robberies on Thika Road

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyoro’s second term at helm of budget team in doubt after House bashing

As Ichung’wah moved a motion for the House to hold a special sitting on Friday, he and Junet accused Nyoro of manipulating the budget...

2 days ago

Girls Empowerment

Cabinet approves National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The key objectives include creating a supportive economic environment for women entrepreneurs, strengthening public-private partnerships and promoting gender-sensitive data collection to inform future interventions.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya advocates for gender-sensitive drug policies at global forum

VIENA, Austria, Mar 11 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to integrating gender-sensitive approaches into drug policies, emphasizing the need for inclusive interventions that...

2 days ago