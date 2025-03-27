Connect with us

Niger coup leader sworn in as president for five years

On Wednesday, Gen Tchiani took the presidential office under a new charter that replaces the West African country’s constitution.

Published

Niger’s military ruler has been sworn in as the country’s president for a transitional period of five years.

Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani has led the country since 2023, after he deposed Niger’s elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

He was also promoted to the country’s highest military rank of army general, and signed a decree ordering that all political parties be dissolved.

During a ceremony in the capital, Niamey, Gen Tchiani said of his new military rank: “I receive this distinction with great humility… I will strive to live up to the trust placed in me.”

The transition to democratic rule is in line with recommendations that a commission made following national discussions.

This five-year time period is “flexible” depending on the country’s security status, the new charter says.

Niger has been plagued by jihadist attacks for many years – one of the issues junta leaders cited when staging their coup.

The military takeover followed a string of others in the region – neighbouring Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso are also run by juntas.

All four countries have severed ties with former colonial power France and forged new alliances with Russia.

And all except Guinea, have pulled out of Ecowas, the West African regional bloc.

Niger’s relations with Ecowas broke down when the junta proposed a three-year transition period to democratic rule straight after the coup.

Ecowas called this plan a “provocation” and threatened to intervene with the use of force, before later backing down.

Gen Tchiani’s administration is prosecuting former President Bazoum on allegations of committing high treason and undermining national security.

Bazoum is still being held in the presidential palace with his wife, while his son was granted a provisional release last January.

According to state-run news agency ANP, Gen Tchiani said that Niger’s new charter was in line with traditional constitutions but also takes “unprecedented measures to protect our natural resources so that Nigeriens truly benefit from the exploitation of their wealth”.

