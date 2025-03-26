Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ngwele says he’d petition for removal of errant commissioners to avert Cherera chaos

Ngwele stated that he would invoke Article 251(1) (a-d) of the Constitution, which outlines the grounds for removing a member of a constitutional commission from office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele has said he would petition for the removal of errant commissioners if wrangles arise within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), should he be appointed Chairperson.

Defending his bid for the IEBC Chair position before the selection panel on Tuesday, Ngwele stated that he would invoke Article 251(1) (a-d) of the Constitution, which outlines the grounds for removing a member of a constitutional commission from office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“That is an issue that must first be agreed upon by the Commission. Then, we can sign a petition to initiate the Article 251 process for the removal of a member,” Ngwele said.

He was responding to a question on how he would handle boardroom squabbles such as the one that saw then IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera disown the outcome of the 2022 presidential election alongside three commissioners.

By law, a member of a commission (other than an ex-officio member) or the holder of an independent office may be removed from office on various grounds, including serious violation of the Constitution or any other law.

The inaugural Nairobi County Assembly Clerk further stated that drawing from his vast managerial experience, he would seek to resolve internal administrative disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

ADR involves any procedure, agreed upon by the parties in dispute, where a neutral party assists them in reaching an agreement and avoiding litigation.

ADR

Ngwele added that his experience in both parliamentary and county assembly committees had shown that in-house, one-on-one engagements could also be effective under his chairmanship in addressing disputes related to integrity and conflicts of interest.

“The first step will be to pursue ADR. I have served in parliamentary committees where members have held one-on-one meetings,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ngwele also noted that he would seek the intervention of relevant agencies in cases where a commission member’s conduct borders on criminality or violates the Election Offenses Act.

Ngwele is credited with establishing the office of the Clerk of Nairobi County from scratch in 2013 following the coming into force of a new constitutional dispensation in 2010.

The 47-year-old is among the thirty-seven candidates who initially expressed interest in the IEBC Chairperson position, before the list was narrowed down to eleven.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kissinger hard-pressed to explain irregular purchase of CJ’s residence as he defends IEBC bid

Kissinger, who serves as Resource Mobilization Secretary in the Interior Ministry, maintained that his extensive experience and DPP's discontinuation of the graft case make...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethekon: Commissioners must document dissent, theatrics fuel acrimony

The role of the commission is to verify, tally, and announce election results as recorded in Form 34A — without manipulation. If a commissioner...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyachae explains decision to quit EACJ and why he wouldn’t vacate as IEBC Chair

Nyachae described the court as largely inactive, noting that he was earning USD2,000 per month despite the institution rarely convening.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I am emotionally intelligent: Amadi to IEBC Selection Panel

During the interview, Amadi considered herself as a “unifier by nature and character, having had a lot of experience in high-pressure environments.”

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Officer disqualification: Lorot defends IEBC bid citing precedent in Cabinet

Appearing before the IEBC Selection Panel on Monday, Lorot argued that there is precedent allowing State Officers to transition into other government roles.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Panel begins search for Chebukati’s replacement after 2-year vacancy

A total of thirty-seven candidates had expressed interest in the IEBC Chairperson position before the list was narrowed down to eleven.

2 days ago

Kenya

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

4 days ago

CITY HALL

President Ruto wraps up City ‘inspection tour’, urges residents to support re-election bid.

"I have accepted that you can continue calling me by any other nicknames so long as it go together with the ten years you...

March 14, 2025