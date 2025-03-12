Connect with us

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC vows response as it probes inter-communal clashes in Samburu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has commenced an investigation into the ongoing inter-communal conflicts in Samburu County.

In a statement on Wednesday, NCIC expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in Kilepoi Kawap, Baragoi, which have resulted in the loss of five lives and the theft of an estimated 800 livestock.

The commission condemned the clashes, calling them a “barbaric and inhuman act.”

“We unequivocally condemn these violent acts and urge all parties involved to cease hostilities immediately. Violence and conflict have no place in our communities, and continued strife only serves to deepen division and suffering,” the statement read.

NCIC called on security forces to take swift action in apprehending perpetrators.

The commission said it was working with security agencies to get to uncover the root cause of the conflict even as it urged residents of Baringo to remain calm, refrain from retaliation, and actively support ongoing peace initiatives.

“We call upon security forces to take swift action in apprehending perpetrators of these criminal acts and ensure they face the full force of the law,” the Cohesion Commission urged.

NCIC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that it will not relent in its efforts to secure lasting peace in Baringo.

Deadly cattle raid

The commission spoke on the unfolding conflict following a deadly cattle raid in Baragoi on Tuesday morning, where at least six people lost their lives and eight others sustained serious injuries.

Officials reported that attackers stole up to 700 heads of livestock, raising fresh concerns over escalating insecurity in the region.

Samburu North Deputy County Commissioner Samwel Mwangi confirmed the fatalities and confirmed the deployment of police units to restore order.

“So far, we have retrieved six bodies from the scene. Our officers are on the ground to prevent further violence and pursue the attackers,” he stated.

Security forces, including the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, the Rapid Deployment Unit, and the National Police Reservists, have been dispatched to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, emergency responders transported the injured to Baragoi and Samburu County Referral Hospital for treatment, an took bodies of the deceased to Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal for post-mortem examinations.

