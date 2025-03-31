NBA to support tree planting initiatives in schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has announced plans to partners with more schools across the country in the ongoing national tree growing restoration campaign.

Speaking at Loresho Primary School during a tree planting exercise in collaboration with Kenya Forest Research Institute, the Authority’s acting Chief Executive officer Nehemiah Ngetich said the move will ensure that the Country achieves target forest cover by 2032.

“We are proud to be part of this exercise that is being spearheaded by the national government led by President William Ruto to have 15billion trees planted by 2032,” said Ngetich.

He disclosed that the Authority as part of the initiative has already planted trees in a number of Primary schools in Meru County, Kiambu County and now in Nairobi with more school targeted in the next quarter.

“We appreciate the management of Loresho Primary School for accepting to host us in this important national exercise,” said Ngetich during the exercise that saw a total of 1,000 trees planted.

Out of the 1000 trees that were planted 500 were assorted trees while 500 were fruit trees.

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) is a State Corporation established under the Biosafety Act, Cap 320 of the Laws of Kenya with the mandate to: exercise general supervision and control over the transfer, handling and use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) with a view to ensuring- safety of human, animal health and provision of adequate protection of the environment.

Kenya signed Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2000 and ratified it in 2003 with National Biosafety Authority as the national focus point.

This is an international agreement which aims to ensure the regulation of GMOs to ensure their safety to humans, animals and environment.

The protocol is part of the global convention on biological diversity and provides a framework for the utilization of biotechnology while also recognizing the potential risks that may be posed by the new technologies.