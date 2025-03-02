National Water Authority, Dredge Masters Kenya Sign Deal to Boost Flood Control and Water Storage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2 – The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) has signed a framework agreement with Dredge Masters Kenya to collaborate on desilting dams and dredging rivers prone to flooding.

The partnership will focus on planning, execution and management of water infrastructure projects to enhance water storage, flood control, and environmental sustainability. Both institutions recognize the urgent need for sustainable development of water reservoirs to boost storage capacity for multipurpose use, strengthening water and food security while mitigating the effects of drought and floods.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NWHSA Chairman CPA Symon Kimaru said the partnership will leverage the expertise and resources of both parties in dredging operations, land reclamation, and other specialized civil works, particularly in flood control.

“With the effects of climate change, there is a need to adopt technology and a comprehensive catchment-oriented approach to mitigate flooding through enhanced partnerships and collaboration,” Kimaru said.

NWHSA Acting CEO Eng. Julius Mugun noted that sedimentation of rivers is a major cause of flooding, particularly in flood-prone rivers in Nyanza, such as Nyando and Nzoia, which have led to loss of life, property destruction, and displacement of communities. He added that dredging these rivers would help restore their natural courses and reduce flooding risks.

Mugun emphasized the Authority’s mandate to harvest and store water for irrigation and multi-purpose use, highlighting that many dams, including colonial-era reservoirs, have significantly silted up, reducing their storage capacity. He cited Kiserian Dam, originally designed to hold 1.2 million cubic meters of water, which now holds less due to sediment buildup.

Dredge Masters Group Chairman Dr. Joseph Agyapong said the company will provide specialized training and knowledge transfer to NWHSA personnel on dredging techniques and modern water infrastructure management. He added that the company will continuously upgrade and maintain technical equipment to ensure optimal project performance.

“The agreement will pave the way for the rehabilitation and maintenance of existing water infrastructure to ensure long-term reliability while also pursuing additional initiatives to advance water infrastructure development and management,” said Capt. Ansar Khan, Managing Director of Dredge Masters Limited.