DIPLOMACY

National Police Service denies gobbling up Sh 4.5 Billion in Haiti Security Mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – The National Police Service has clarified that it has only received 2.1 billion shillings for the Multi-National Security Mission (MSS) to Haiti, and not the 4.5 billion Shillings as previously reported.

The Director of Corporate Communication Muchiri Nyaga further stated that the government is not financing the MSS.

He explained that all expenses related to the MSS Mission to Haiti are covered by the UN Trust Fund, which currently stands at (7.2 Million US Dollar) 933.5 million Shillings.

“NPS categorically denies this report and confirms that no clarification was sought from the Inspector General regarding this misleading and false report,”

The UN Trust Fund disburses Personel Allowances to the Government on monthly basis and upon receipt of the Funds, the Central Bank of Kenya normally credits the Funds to the Exchequer Account.

Concerns have arisen regarding the government’s repeated requests for funds to support the Haiti mission, despite earlier assurances that the mission would not be funded by Kenyan taxpayers.

In a supplementary budget currently before the National Assembly, the Liaison Committee has accepted a Sh2.5 billion request by the national government to support the peacekeeping mission in the Caribbean nation.

The government earlier had sought 2.1 billion Shillings, with the National Treasury explaining that the money would be refunded by the UN.

On February 4, 2025, United States President Donald Trump announced a freeze on more than $13 million for an international security force helping fight armed gangs in Haiti.

President William Ruto on February 5, 2025, issued a statement explaining that the United States Secretary Marco Rubio, had confirmed to him that the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti was exempted from the broader pause on federal assistance.

