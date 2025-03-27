Connect with us

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

Headlines

National Assembly Committees to submit vetting reports for Principal Secretaries nominees by April 22

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed relevant parliamentary committees to submit their reports on the vetting of President William Ruto’s nominees for Principal Secretary positions by April 22.

In a gazette notice dated March 20, 2025, the President submitted the names of 14 individuals to the National Assembly for approval.

The Speaker confirmed receiving the names and directed the relevant authorities to take charge of the next phase, which involves conducting the hearings.

“The respective committees to which the nominations have been referred are expected to immediately commence the approval process and, thereafter, table their reports on or before Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to enable the House to consider the nominees within the statutory timelines,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker also directed the Clerk of the National Assembly, Samuel Njoroge, to facilitate the committees in conducting the necessary approval hearings for the nominees referred to them for consideration.

“The message from His Excellency the President, together with the certificate of Presidential nominations, curriculum vitae, and other testimonials of the nominees, now stands referred to the respective departmental committees to undertake approval hearings,” read the notification from Wetang’ula.

Among those nominated are Caroline Kangu for the State Department for East African Community Affairs, and Ouma Oluga, who is set to take over the State Department for Medical Services, pending parliament’s approval.

Stephen Isaboke was nominated as PS for the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Fikirini Jacobs was picked as PS for the State Department for Devolution and Youth, meanwhile Judith Pareno was nominated for the State Department of Justice, Human Rights, and Constitutional Affairs.

