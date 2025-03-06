Nancy Baraza vows to prioritize community-level interventions to combat Gender-Based Violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Chairperson of the Technical Working Committee to Combat Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, Nancy Baraza, has assured Kenyans that public resources will be used prudently while executing their mandate.

Speaking during an interview on the Capital In The Morning Show, Baraza stated that her team would avoid wasteful expenditures, such as bench-marking tours or the procurement of new vehicles and office supplies, which have been common practices among previous public inquiry bodies.

“We are not going to buy sodas or drink sodas, nor are we purchasing any new cars, computers, or laptops. I assure you that whatever I am given will cover what we need,” she said.

She said the working committee is determined to ensure their recommendations leave a lasting impact on the communities.

“We understand that we don’t have too much money, so we can divert those funds to invest in people. By investing in people, we will educate them on the dangers of GBV, provide shelters for survivors, and improve police services and community strategies. Most of what we achieve will depend on what we do at the community level,” Baraza emphasised

The former Deputy Chief Justice also clarified that the Technical Working Committee was not involved with the Sh100 million donated by the government for an awareness campaign against gender violence.

“We were appointed and sworn in about a month ago, and we have no Sh100 million. I have just prepared our budget, which we presented to the Treasury. They are currently reviewing it. We want Kenyans to know that we will disclose the amount when it is provided,” she explained.

Baraza mentioned that the 42-member team would prioritize evaluating the effectiveness of the existing legal framework, with the goal of proposing actionable measures to combat gender-based violence, including femicide.

“A woman came to my office two days ago and told me, ‘Nancy, some of us are alive, but others are dead. Those of us who are still walking are the living dead because of what we endure—psychological torture, emotional abuse, and physical violence. Yet, because of culture, many don’t talk about it,’” Baraza shared.

She noted that GBV is on the rise because victims often attempt to resolve the matter privately, using ‘kangaroo courts,’ instead of reporting it to the authorities for immediate action.

“A neighbor knows a woman who is beaten every day, but we treat it as though it is a domestic issue—something off-limits for third parties. So, we don’t report it, and that’s how it can escalate to femicide or death,” she said.

Baraza also highlighted that the Committee would look into sexual and gender-based violence cases affecting men and boys.

“We should have an inclusive approach to GBV because men are also victims of SGBV. I hear stories of boys and young men being sodomized. Men are also victims of domestic violence, and because of patriarchy and power structures, they cannot go to the police for help. They are ridiculed, their human rights are violated, and their lives are in danger—just like women’s lives are in danger,” she affirmed.

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional, and economic harm to individuals, families, and communities.

The task force is responsible for assessing, reviewing, and recommending measures to strengthen the institutional, legal, and policy responses to GBV and femicide in the country.

The 42-member group will focus on identifying trends, strengthening legal frameworks, and proposing actionable measures to combat this pervasive issue.

One of the core mandates of the working group is to “identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and femicide,” according to the Gazette Notice.