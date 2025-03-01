Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The funeral service took place at Heroes' Acre, a war memorial near Windhoek, where Nujoma's coffin, draped in Namibia's national flag, was interred/Namibia Presidency

Africa

Nambia’s founding leader Sam Nujoma laid to rest in a military funeral

Nujoma, who led Namibia to independence and served as its president from 1990 to 2005, passed away on February 8 at the age of 95.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Namibia’s founding president, Sam Nujoma, was laid to rest today in a state funeral that drew dignitaries and mourners from across Africa.

Nujoma, who led Namibia to independence and served as its president from 1990 to 2005, passed away on February 8 at the age of 95.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The funeral service took place at Heroes’ Acre, a war memorial near Windhoek, where Nujoma’s coffin, draped in Namibia’s national flag, was interred.

The monument, constructed with North Korean assistance, honors those who fought for the nation’s freedom. In his eulogy, President Nangolo Mbumba reflected on Nujoma’s enduring impact.

“We fought under your command, won the liberation struggle, and forever removed apartheid colonialism from the face of Namibia,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by several African leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, former South African President Thabo Mbeki, and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

Born in 1929, Nujoma rose from humble beginnings as a cattle herder to become a pivotal figure in Namibia’s struggle against colonial and apartheid rule.

As a leader of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), he played a central role in the fight for independence, culminating in Namibia’s liberation on March 21, 1990.

National mourning

Following Nujoma’s death, the Namibian government declared a period of national mourning. His remains were transported across various regions, allowing citizens nationwide to pay their respects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A memorial service was held at Independence Stadium in Windhoek on February 28, where thousands gathered to honor the late leader’s legacy.

Nujoma led the long fight for independence from South Africa after helping found Namibia’s liberation movement, SWAPO, in the 1960s.

He subsequently became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.

After retiring as head of state, Nujoma continued to lead SWAPO until stepping down in 2007, capping 47 years at the helm of the ruling party.

He is widely credited for ensuring peace and stability after independence from South Africa, which was then under white-minority rule.

Nujoma’s policy of national reconciliation encouraged the country’s white community to remain, and they continue to play a major role in farming and other sectors of the economy.

His final salute included a countrywide tour, with the military transporting his remains to regional capitals as part of an elaborate mourning period leading to his burial on Saturday.

The state funeral is Namibia’s second in just one year, following the burial of President Hage Geingob, the country’s third leader, who died in office on February 4, 2024.

Geingob was laid to rest on February 25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

LIVE: Namibia bids farewell to its founding leader Sam Nujoma

Nujoma died at the age of 95 in the capital Windhoek on February 10.

6 hours ago

Africa

Sam Nujoma: The revolutionary leader who liberated Namibia

Whether donning a tracksuit to join a fun-run along Windhoek's Independence Avenue, or insisting his driver hang back from official motorcades, he aimed to...

February 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi describes Nujoma as a towering figure in the fight for independence

My condolences to his family, the people of Namibia, and all who were inspired by his remarkable legacy.

February 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Sam Nujoma as a courageous and visionary leader

President Ruto assured that Kenya stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia in mourning the passing away of their founding President Dr Sam...

February 9, 2025

World

Presidents Xi, Boko exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of China-Botswana ties

2025 marks the opening year for the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi said.

January 7, 2025

Fifth Estate

Wang Yi’s Visit to Africa: Strengthening Bonds of Friendship

China-Africa ties have grown steadily, marked by historic milestones and expanding economic cooperation. Since the establishment of FOCAC in 2000, trade between China and...

January 7, 2025

Africa

Faki hails Namibia’s for peaceful and historic election

He extended his congratulations to the president-elect, who garnered more than 57 per cent of the vote, surpassing her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, who...

December 5, 2024

Africa

Namibia’s game-changing 2024 elections: Swapo might face defeat for the first time since independence in 1990

Swapo has comparative advantages but there is growing frustration among voters. Its dominance since independence has resulted in a form of democratic authoritarianism or...

November 5, 2024