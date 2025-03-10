Connect with us

NACADA Raises Alarm Over Airbnb Properties Used as Drug Havens

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has warned on the rising misuse of private rental spaces, particularly Airbnb properties, as drug dens.

According to NACADA,recent reports indicate that these accommodations are increasingly being used for illicit drug parties, alcohol consumption, and, tragically, fatal overdoses.

The alarming trend has been noted particularly in urban centers like Nairobi, where young people are reported to have engaged in drug use during social gatherings at Airbnb rentals.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa, emphasized the severity of the issue, stating, “Over the past year, multiple incidents have emerged of young individuals using drugs in Airbnbs, some of which have tragically resulted in fatal overdoses.”

“This situation calls for immediate action from all stakeholders and we urge Airbnb hosts and property managers to exercise due diligence in screening guests and flagging any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.”

The growing concern comes as NACADA steps up efforts to clamp down on illegal drug activities.

The authority says it is collaborating with law enforcement to monitor and prevent drug abuse in both public and private spaces, including the increasingly popular Airbnb short-term rentals.

According to a report by NACADA, 23% of young adults aged 18-24 in urban areas have engaged in drug use at social gatherings, with a significant number of these cases occurring in private venues like Airbnbs.

As part of the initiative, NACADA is urging all Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

