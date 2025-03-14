NACADA cracks down on narcotic drugs in Juja, Kiambu County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) enforcement unit, in collaboration with the Kiambu County coordination team, the National Police Service (NPS), and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), conducted a successful operation on narcotic drugs in Juja town on Thursday afternoon.

The operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the trafficking of cannabis.

The suspects were apprehended at a residential house in Juja town and are believed to have been supplying marijuana to locals within the area.

During the raid, the team recovered a substantial number of illicit materials, including approximately 500 assorted rolls of suspected cannabis, 251 packed sachets, 5 large bales, 2 digital weighing scales, 1 kitchen scale, 40 pieces of Rizler papers, 1 rolling stick, 6 scissors, and assorted packing nylon papers.

The suspects were escorted to Juja Police Station for documentation before being transferred to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are being held pending arraignment.

They are scheduled to appear in court today, at the JKIA Law Courts.

Speaking on the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa emphasised the agency’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering resolve to combat the menace of narcotic drugs. We will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in this illegal trade face the full force of the law,” Omerikwa stated.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking, reaffirming NACADA’s dedication to creating a drug-free society.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This latest crackdown underscores the government’s intensified efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs, particularly in urban areas where youth are increasingly vulnerable to substance abuse.