Muturi defended his criticism of abductions and extrajudicial killings, stating that he was fulfilling his duty as a public servant/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi says won’t take ‘immoral’ resignition path

Muturi addressed speculation about an alleged fallout with President William Ruto and denied claims of insubordination, expressing confidence in his position within the Cabinet.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dismissed calls for his resignation amid sustained criticism on government, insisting there is no valid reason for him to step down.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Muturi addressed speculation about an alleged fallout with President William Ruto and denied claims of insubordination, expressing confidence in his position within the Cabinet.

Muturi defended his criticism of abductions, stating that he was fulfilling his duty as a public servant and that resigning will be “immoral”.

He argued that leaders should commend him for advocating justice and accountability rather than demanding his resignation.

“The issue I raised on January 12 was an objection to abductions and extrajudicial killings happening in the country. I stated that as a government, we must address these issues because, if ignored, they could lead to chaos and anarchy,” Muturi explained.

He emphasized that speaking out against such violations should not be grounds for resignation, noting that Kenya Kwanza coalition had pledged to end enforced disappearances during its campaign.

“As far as I know, it is not the policy of the government to abduct or kill people. Speaking against that cannot be a reason for resignation,” Muturi stated.

“In fact, I should be congratulated for reaffirming the government’s position, which is rooted in our Constitution—one that we all swore to protect, defend, and uphold,” he added.

Muturi, who has missed three Cabinet sessions since the beginning of the year, said he will not attend the sessions until Cabinet slots the matter of abductions for discussion.

“If people are arrested, they should be presented before a court within 24 hours. The Constitution mandates that they be informed of the reason for their arrest or detention within the same period,” he asserted.

