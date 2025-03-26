Connect with us

Justin Muturi, then Democratic Party presidential aspirant joined Kenya Kwanza alliance on April 9, 2022. He is seen in this photo with then Deputy President William Ruto, leader of the coalition./CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi fires back at Ruto, defends record on Waqf law

His response on Wednesday followed Ruto’s remarks during an Iftar dinner at State House on Tuesday, where he described the former AG as “fairly incompetent” in handling legal matters, particularly regarding the establishment of Waqf—a commission responsible for managing Islamic endowments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has denied claims of incompetence during his tenure as Attorney General after President William Ruto singled him out for delayed creation of a Muslim Endowment Fund.

Muturi, who has been at loggerheads of Ruto following the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2023, clarified that the Waqf Act does not provide for the creation of a Muslim Endowment Fund.

Muturi maintained that the existing law does not support the creation of such a fund.

“Under the Waqf Act No. 8 of 2022, there is no provision for a ‘Muslim Endowment Fund.’ It must be understood that a Waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes the Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” Muturi stated.

Growing rift

President Ruto blamed Muturi for delays in implementing the Waqf Commission and assured the Muslim community that under the new Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor, the matter would be resolved within months.

“As we move forward, we will continue to address the issues raised here—particularly those concerning education—and explore the link between religious and formal education to determine what needs to be done,” Ruto said.

“On Waqf, I agree with you; it has taken too long. There is no reason for the delay, and I had a problem with the AG who was there. He was fairly incompetent, but now I have a very competent lady, and I can assure you the issues of Waqf will be sorted out,” he added.

The President’s remarks marked the strongest indication yet of a growing rift between him and Muturi, who has accused the government of being complicit in abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Muturi has repeatedly criticized the administration for failing to address enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

His criticism intensified following the abduction of his son, Lesly, who was later released after Muturi personally sought Ruto’s intervention.

Their strained relationship has led Muturi to distance himself from the government, with the Public Service CS revealing that he had written to the President requesting to be excused from attending Cabinet meetings until the issue of extrajudicial killings and abductions is addressed—either in Parliament or at the Cabinet level.

So far, Muturi has skipped at least three consecutive Cabinet meetings, further signaling the deepening fallout with the President.

