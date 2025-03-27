Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi bit hands that fed him: Sabina Chege

Chege further advised Muturi to reconsider how he engages with his allies, friends, and supporters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Nominated MP Sabina Chege has blamed former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for his dismisal from Cabinet, attributing his troubles to public defiance and urging him to reflect on his relationships.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Chege suggested that Muturi’s confrontational stance led to his dismissal.

“He is my senior, and at some point, I do not understand him. Maybe it’s as they say—do not bite the hand that feeds you,” she remarked.

She further advised Muturi to reconsider how he engages with his allies, friends, and supporters.

Her comments come after President William Ruto dismissed Muturi and appointed Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku to take over the Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes docket, pending parliamentary approval.

Muturi’s removal follows months of tensions, particularly over his outspokenness regarding abductions allegedly carried out by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), including that of his son in June 2023.

On March 12, Muturi dismissed calls for his resignation, stating that his refusal to attend Cabinet meetings did not warrant stepping down.

He defended his criticism of abductions and extrajudicial killings, asserting that speaking out against injustice was part of his duty as a public servant.

However, Muturi insisted that his stance stemmed from a commitment to justice, not insubordination, and urged leaders to support his calls for accountability rather than push for his resignation.

Incompetence

The rift between Ruto and Muturi deepened further when the former CS rejected allegations of incompetence.

Ruto had blamed him for delaying the implementation of the Muslim Endowment Fund, promising a resolution of the matter under newly appointed Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

“On Waqf, I agree with you; it has taken too long. There is no reason for the delay, and I had a problem with the AG who was there. He was fairly incompetent, but now I have a very competent lady, and I can assure you the issues of Waqf will be sorted out,” Ruto said.

Muturi denied claims of incompetence during his tenure as Attorney General after President Ruto singled him out for the delayed creation of a Muslim Endowment Fund.

He clarified that the Waqf Act does not provide for the creation of a Muslim Endowment Fund, maintaining that the existing law does not support such a fund.

“Under the Waqf Act No. 8 of 2022, there is no provision for a ‘Muslim Endowment Fund.’ It must be understood that a Waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes the Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” Muturi stated.

