Murkomen urges developed nations to address refugee funding crisis after US aid freeze

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on developed nations to take greater financial responsibility in sustaining humanitarian programs for refugees and asylum seekers following the recent US aid freeze.

Murkomen, who convened a meeting with key Humanitarian partners including United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya Stephen Jackson said various humanitarian operations are under severe threat due to international funding cuts.

“With the cut in funding for humanitarian assistance programs by the developed world, the socio-economic impact on our country will be unbearable. It’s therefore incumbent on developed countries to shoulder the financial burden as we do our bit,” he stated.

CS Murkomen noted that the funding constraints could worsen the already fragile situation for over 800,000 refugees being hosted in the country.

He warned that unless developed countries step up their financial support, the situation could spiral into a humanitarian catastrophe.

“Following recent aid freezes and budget cuts for humanitarian assistance programs by developed countries, the impact on our country’s ability to host refugees and asylum seekers which number over 800,000 people, has been sudden and severe,” he revealed.

Murkomen stated that the World Food Programme (WFP), which relies heavily on international donor contributions, recently announced that it could only provide 40 percent of the basic minimum food rations to refugees.

He confirmed that the funding cuts would severely impact Kenya’s ability to support refugees, with immediate consequences being felt in camps like Kakuma, where food rations have been drastically reduced.

“Just yesterday, refugees in Kakuma protested over the reduction in food portions provided by the World Food Program (WFP) which is now only able to offer 40 percent of the basic minimum ration,” he said.

Despite Kenya’s longstanding commitment to hosting refugees, Murkomen emphasized that without renewed international support, the country’s ability to sustain humanitarian assistance is at risk.

The discussions also included representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) focused on medium- and long-term strategies to address the funding shortfall.

Kenya has been a haven for refugees for over three decades, providing shelter and essential services including healthcare and education despite economic challenges.

