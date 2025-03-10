Murkomen orders crackdown to restore order at clashes prone Kisii-Narok border

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday ordered the arrest of anyone found carrying crude weapons along the Narok-Kisii border in an effort to contain the inter-communal clashes that have claimed four lives and left several people injured as of last week.

Speaking after meeting a section of leaders from the two communities, Murkomen also ordered the arrest of “those found culpable of propagating animosity between the two communities” as part of the government’s efforts to restore order and foster reconciliation and unity.

“The government is committed to fostering peaceful co-existence and cohesion between all communities as a critical foundation for economic development and stability,” stated Murkomen.

The renewed clashes, which erupted on March 4, resulted in the deaths of two people, with more than 20 others reported to be nursing arrow wounds.

Authorities report that tens of acres of sugarcane plantations were destroyed after being set ablaze.

In addition, the Interior CS has ordered the immediate reopening of schools and health centers that had been closed due to the security situation.

He assured the leaders that the government would deploy additional security personnel to ensure safety in the region.

Murkomen also revealed that he had scheduled two meetings for March 14 in the affected area to kickstart the peace-building process.

Murkomen’s directives come barely a week after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) called on religious leaders, civil society organizations, and community elders to collaborate in fostering reconciliation and unity in the affected areas.

The escalating tensions were sparked by cases of cattle rustling along the Kisii-Transmara border.

Witnesses reported that retaliatory attacks broke out after a group allegedly crossed into a neighboring village to reclaim stolen livestock, which then escalated into further violence.