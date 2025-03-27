Murkomen Defends Security Record amid rising criticism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has lauded the success of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, crediting it with significantly reducing cattle rustling in Kerio Valley.

Speaking in Baringo County on Wednesday, Murkomen vowed that the government would fiercely protect the restored peace in the region despite what he termed as propaganda about security failures.

“We are doing everything possible to protect the calm that has returned to the region so that residents can continue reaping the peace dividends that have seen the reopening of schools and resumption of economic activity,” he stated.

Murkomen dismissed criticism over security lapses, maintaining that security forces were working tirelessly to sustain stability. He emphasized the government’s determination to eradicate banditry and urged leaders and residents to support the efforts by reporting criminal elements.

“Banditry has no place in our society, and we will not relent until we root it out,” he added.

He was accompanied by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Deputy IG APS Gilbert Masengeli, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr. Hassan Abdi, GSU Commandant Ranson Lolmodoni, and other senior security officials.

Hits Back at Critics

Later, at the National Police Service Development Partners Roundtable in Nairobi, Murkomen lashed out at critics questioning security lapses, particularly in the North Rift and North Eastern regions.

He accused the media and social media users of failing to grasp the complexities of national security, suggesting that journalists should be taken to conflict zones to witness the risks security officers face.

“I know it is very easy for people to sit behind their computers and write stories about our police officers. I wish we could take some of these editors, journalists, and bloggers—not for the whole day, but even for half a day—to operational areas like Elwak,” he said.

“I will provide free transport and fly a good number of them to Elwak. I want them to stay there for a week.”

Cherargei Slams Murkomen

His remarks came as Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei launched a scathing attack on him, accusing him of incompetence in handling rising banditry, terrorist attacks, and violent crimes.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cherargei claimed Murkomen had failed in his mandate, questioning why Head of Public Service Felix Koskei had to personally confront bandits in the North Rift over the weekend.

“No wonder HOPS Koskei had to go and confront bandits in the North Rift over the weekend,” he said.

Cherargei further contrasted Murkomen’s performance with that of his predecessor, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, crediting him with containing insecurity.