Murkomen defends CDF, NIS bosses after public uproar over ‘Ruto Must Go’ gag

MERU, Kenya March 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended top security bosses on the hateful messages over their recent remarks at a public lecture.

The CS told off those who have criticised the KDF Chief of Defences Forces Charles Kahariri and National Intelligence Services DG Noordin Haji over their remarks on ‘Ruto Must Go’ saying they were talking from a point of information, adding that there are laid down legal provisions to exercise constitution rights to remove elected leaders from office.

“They are answering the CDF and the NIS DG,those two gentlemen are talking from a point of information. They are warning you, they are warning your future and your country,” the CS waded on the matter that has elicited mixed reaction following the public lecturer recently.

He also faulted politicians and social media activists,saying their messages border on security.

“The future of a country needs ordering. Otherwise there is a reason why this country is in peace. We could be in the same situation with our neighbours.”

The CS stressed that the country is very explicite on ways to deal with with elected leaders, through impeachment or right to recall.

“There is also ways to prosecute those who commit crime and arrested,” said the CS.

Murkomen also rallied elected and religious leaders to support government initiatives in the fight against drug abuse and mental health challenges among the youth.

He warned the National Administration Officers, especially the chiefs to be vigilant in the sale of illegal brews in the villages .

“We are going to be very firm in dealing with those who condone such vise. It’s the only way to protect our youth,” said the CS, urging locals to work closely with the NGAOs to address the menace.

“We are encouraging rebellion instead of guiding the future generation to work in line with the lord.”

He also weighed in on the gangs terrorising people in the coast.

Speaking at church service and celebration of the 8th anniversary of AIC Makueni, North Imenti in Meru County, the CS lauded the arrest of 120 panga boys and promised to deal with the gangs to ensure the locals are safe, warning those involved that their days are numbered.

” The government is dismantling organised criminal gangs in the country,” he assured.

The CS put on notice those practising traditional practices that are in conflict with the law.

In making reference to the Wajir and Kisii cases , he vowed to deal with the perpetrators, accordingly.

The CS stressed on Maliza Uhalifu Operation command base in Kitimon, laikipia county to deal with banditry and emerging trends of crime.

Further, he disclosed that the government is on the process to operationalise all Gazetted administrative units.

Other leaders in church included Governor Isaac Mutuma, MPs Rahim Dawood ( North Imenti) , Mpruru Aburi( Tigania East) Moses Kirima ( Cebtral Imenti) ,Shadrack Mwiti ( South Imenti) Muthoni Ikiara ( nominated ) and MCAs and county officials