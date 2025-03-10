Multimedia University students block Magadi Road to protest colleague’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Multimedia University students on Monday blocked Magadi Road as they protested the death of a second-year student in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, the second-year student in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Technology was found dead on Sunday.

The students engaged police in running battles after barricading the road, paralyzing transport for the better part of the morning.

They blamed the accident on the newly recarpeted road which lacks markings and speed bumps.

Motorists were locked out as the standoff between students and police officers escalated, with tear gas being used to disperse the crowd.

Police said they were called and informed of the accident before picking up a body.

The police promised investigations and action over the same even as they pleaded with the students to clear the road.

They also promised to engage relevant roads agencies to address speeding on the road.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as police battled with the rioting students.