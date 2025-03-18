Multi-agency team begins evicting settlers on pipeline wayleave in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – A multi-agency team commenced the eviction of illegal settlers on pipeline wayleave across Nairobi on Tuesday in a bid to forestall risks arising from spillages.

The team comprising Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), National Government Administrative Office (NGAO), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and Kenya Railways Corporation commenced the exercise in Embakasi.

KPC explained the operation seeks to secure the oil pipeline corridor from human encroachment and mitigate potential risks to surrounding communities.

It follows a series of sensitization meetings held in October 2024 and two subsequent eviction notices with the final deadline for voluntary relocation lapsing on February 14, 2025.

“While regrettable, evicting the illegal settlers is necessary to avert potential catastrophes like oil spills or fires that could occur if the pipeline is compromised,” said KPC’s Pipeline Wayleave Manager, Stanley Manduku.

Court-backed evictions

Manduku emphasized that KPC had exhausted all available avenues to resolve the matter amicably before resorting to evictions.

“KPC has followed all legal procedures, and the evictions are underpinned by a court ruling. We also sought alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before resorting to evictions as a last recourse,” he added.

The pipeline wayleave, used for transporting volatile petroleum products, has long been vulnerable to human activity and settlements, increasing the risk of accidents.

The operation is part of KPC’s broader strategy to enhance the safety of communities living near pipelines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are committed to carrying out these evictions humanely and peacefully, with utmost respect for human dignity. Our close collaboration with local leaders and security agencies will ensure the process is conducted professionally,” Manduku remarked.

The eviction is expected to affect hundreds of households that have encroached on the pipeline land over the past two and a half decades.

According to KPC, those displaced will receive modest facilitation fees to aid in their relocation.

Manduku also noted that the operation has been coordinated with both national and county officials to avoid tension and ensure a smooth process.

“The Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner is leading the clearance exercise alongside national government officials, KURA, and Kenya Railways personnel,” he said.

The eviction comes amid heightened calls to protect critical infrastructure following past oil spill incidents, some of which resulted in fatal fires when leaking petroleum products came into contact with ignition sources in populated areas.

KPC plans to follow up the evictions by erecting perimeter fences and boosting surveillance along the wayleave to prevent future encroachments.