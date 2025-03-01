Mudavadi warns of declining health multilateralism, urges Ruto to act

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has raised the alarm over a looming global health funding crisis, revealing that the Global Fund has made an urgent appeal for support as international financial commitments dwindle.

Speaking during the burial of Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, Mudavadi emphasized the dire state of global health financing, warning that geopolitical tensions and shifting international priorities have significantly disrupted the flow of funds meant to support healthcare worldwide.

Mudavadi disclosed that Global Fund CEO Dr. Peter Sands had personally handed him a letter addressed to President William Ruto, seeking his intervention in mobilizing support for a global health funding replenishment drive.

“They need your urgent help, Your Excellency, to lead a global appeal for health funding. Not just for Kenya, not just for Africa, but for the millions around the world who are suffering and who will continue to suffer if action is not taken,” Mudavadi said at the funeral, which was attended by President William Ruto.

The Global Fund, which focuses on combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, had previously secured $18 billion for its operations but is now struggling to raise additional resources due to strained international funding.

His remarks come at a time when Kenya is implementing a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program, a policy shift that has been met with criticism over poor implementation.

Ahead of the globl curve

Mudavadi noted that the country’s proactive approach to healthcare reform has placed it ahead of the global curve in securing sustainable health financing.

“Was it a premonition or what was it that Kenya was a step ahead? We introduced Universal Healthcare and worked on the program, which was initially vilified and castigated. But what lesson do we learn now? The world is telling us that we have to take care of our own sick. We can no longer wait for foreign aid,” he stated.

He warned that the era of donor-driven healthcare programs is fading, urging both Kenyan leaders and the global community to stop politicizing healthcare issues and instead focus on solutions.

With dwindling international funding, he emphasized that nations must find innovative ways to finance their healthcare systems without relying on external support.

“The reality now is that there is no money being thrown around for health. We must accept this truth and act accordingly. We can engage in politics on other matters, but we cannot afford to play politics with the lives of our people,” he remarked.

His remarks came amid growing concerns over Kenya’s healthcare funding, particularly following the controversial transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The restructuring has sparked heated debate, with critics questioning the government’s preparedness in handling the shift.

However, Mudavadi now warns that global financial constraints on health may further impact Kenya’s ability to sustain the new health reforms.