Mudavadi urges leaders to rally behind President Ruto’s administration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has called on leaders to rally behind President William Ruto’s administration, emphasizing the importance of unity and political stability in driving national development.
Speaking during the funeral service of the late David Kiplangat Arap Kiriunyet, father to Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Aurelia Rono in Bomet, reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s commitment to ensuring the President delivers on his mandate without political distractions.
He recalled the formation of the “earthquake” coalition and its subsequent merger with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), noting that the move was aimed at consolidating support for the President.
“As ANC, we sat down, had discussions, and passed a resolution to put ANC aside and join UDA to become one. This ensures that as the President does his job, he does not have to look over his shoulder. Today, I stand here as a member of UDA, walking hand in hand with President Ruto,” Mudavadi said.
He affirmed the significance of fostering national cohesion, highlighting that the President’s decision to work with leaders from across the political divide was motivated by a desire to accelerate development and secure Kenya’s future.
“We must support President Ruto to the hilt. His main goal is uniting Kenyans, and he is doing so by bringing in leaders from the opposition to work with him. This is because he is focused on the welfare of all Kenyans, and we must stand with him to ensure he fulfills his constitutional mandate,” he added.
Mudavadi also acknowledged the role of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in advancing government programs and ensuring efficient service delivery. He recognized the presence of KenGen Chairman Mr. Agoi, noting that strong partnerships within government institutions were critical to achieving the administration’s goals.
Koskei, while addressing the mourners, urged residents of Bomet County and Kenyans at large to register with the Social Healthcare Authority to access quality medical services. He also emphasized the importance of regular cancer screening, stressing the need for early detection and treatment.
“The government is committed to ensuring every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare. I encourage you all to register for the Social Healthcare Authority program so that you can benefit from these services. We also need to prioritize regular cancer screening to enable early detection and management of the disease,” Koskei said.
The funeral service was attended by senior government officials, political leaders, and members of the community who paid tribute to the late Kiriunyet, describing him as a dedicated patriarch and a pillar of his family.
Also present were Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir, Principal Secretaries, and other local and national leaders, underscoring the broad representation of government officials at the ceremony.
