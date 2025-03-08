Mudavadi Urges Accelerated Support for Women’s Agenda on International Women’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for swift and decisive actions to advance the women’s agenda in Kenya and globally on International Women’s Day 2025.

Speaking at a commemoration event, Mudavadi emphasized the need for a collective effort to address gender inequalities and ensure women are central to socio-economic development.

“March 8 is a significant day for all women and girls worldwide. It is a moment to celebrate their success and progress while reflecting on how we can overcome the challenges they face,” Mudavadi said.

He urged everyone to join in honoring the women and girls in their lives, calling on the public to celebrate the day with mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters everywhere.

He highlighted the critical intersection of gender, peace, and security, noting that women are key players in achieving societal goals, especially in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

“Women must be at the forefront of peace and security processes. Their voices should be central in resolving conflicts and nurturing societies in peace,” he said.

The Prime CS stressed the urgency of addressing systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation in both personal and professional spheres.

“We need to accelerate action to achieve gender equality and break down biases and stereotypes,” Mudavadi stated.

He urged the private sector, civil society organizations, and development partners to build on existing policies and legislative frameworks to create a more equitable society.

Prime CS also addressed the rise in gender-based violence (GBV), calling for robust national strategies and stronger accountability for perpetrators.

“The alarming increase in violence against women calls for immediate action and revitalized commitments from decision-makers,” he said.

He added that women continue to suffer disproportionately from internal and external conflicts, with violence and marginalization often targeted at them.

“Women bear the brunt of conflict, climate change, and social inequality. It’s crucial to amplify their voices, especially at the grassroots level, in shaping peace and security efforts,” Mudavadi emphasized.

He further called for the sustained engagement of all stakeholders—governments, civil society, and international partners—in the fight against GBV.

In line with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,’ Mudavadi urged for a global commitment to creating a world free from bias, discrimination, and inequality.

He called for empowering the next generation of young women and girls as catalysts for lasting change.

International Women’s Day continues to serve as a focal point for the global women’s rights movement, drawing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.