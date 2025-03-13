Mudavadi set to launch Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is set to unveil the Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024 at an event presided over by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

The new policy aims to strengthen ties with Kenyans living abroad, streamline diaspora engagement strategies, and promote investment opportunities back home.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu previously emphasized that the policy aligns with the State Department’s mandate to safeguard the rights, promote the welfare, and advance the interests of the Kenyan diaspora.

Njogu noted that the reviewed policy would serve as an avenue for Kenya to anchor its intentions and ambitions to protect, engage, empower, and prosper the Kenyan diaspora.

“This validation marks the culmination of efforts from numerous stakeholders in developing the Draft Policy. It provided an opportunity for the diaspora community to offer feedback and input on the draft, ensuring that it reflects their needs and aspirations,” the PS stated.

The comprehensive policy outlines several key objectives, including facilitating diaspora savings, investments, remittances, and technology transfer; strengthening partnerships and collaboration with the Kenyan diaspora; and enabling the placement of Kenyans in the international job market.

Njogu added that the Draft Diaspora Policy 2024 is a significant step forward in recognizing the vital role played by the Kenyan diaspora in the country’s economic and social development.

By providing a framework for engagement, the policy aims to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the government and Kenyans living abroad.

“This is in line with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs’ mandate to protect the rights and promote the welfare and interests of the Kenyan diaspora; facilitate diaspora savings, investments, remittances, and technology transfer; strengthen partnerships and collaborations with the Kenyan diaspora; and facilitate the placement of Kenyans in the international job market,” Njogu concluded.