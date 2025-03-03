Mudavadi says Kenya must aggressively compete for investment and trade after US aid cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya must aggressively compete for investment and trade through skilled manpower to attract capital after the US aid freeze.

Speaking at the first graduation ceremony of Kaiboi National Polytechnic in Nandi, Mudavadi emphasized the need for self-sufficiency through economic competitiveness.

“The honeymoon around aid is over. Globally, the honeymoon is over,” he stated.

He argued that the country must now flip the script by actively pursuing investment opportunities.

“Now we must shift gear and compete for investment and trade,” he said. “We must scramble for investment and trade, and you shall not get investment and trade if you do not have skilled manpower.”

He stressed that a well-trained and experienced workforce is key to attracting investors, urging graduates and policymakers to prioritize technical expertise and market-driven skills.

“Capital goes to where there is good skill. If you go to a place where people do not have knowledge, investors get lost and go elsewhere,” he noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary stressed that Kenya has a unique opportunity to position itself as a leading investment hub in Africa.

However, he noted that political stability, peace, and unity are fundamental in creating an enabling business environment.

“We need a stable government, we need peace, we need unity of the country, and we need to be a democratic nation,” he said.

He urged the youth to seize opportunities in trade, production, and investment, noting that economic prosperity hinges on a skilled workforce and a favorable investment climate.