Mudavadi condemns targeted assault on Salasya at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has condemned the altercation involving Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Nyayo Stadium, calling it an “unfortunate” display of political intolerance.

In a statement, Mudavadi warned that intolerance undermines democracy, which thrives on open dialogue and respect for differing views.

“We won’t always agree, and that’s okay. But respect, dialogue, and unity must remain non-negotiable,” he said, emphasizing that respect must also be earned.

Who joined President William Ruto at the stadium urged Kenyans to reject division, warning of its consequences on national stability.

“A house divided cannot stand. Let’s choose reason over chaos and maturity over noise. Kenya’s future depends on it.”

His statement came after Mumias East MP Peter Salasya endured a hostile encounter on Sunday afternoon during Kenya’s World Cup qualifier match against Gabon at Nyayo Stadium, where thousands of fans were in attendance.

Salasya was attacked and forcibly removed from the stadium following an altercation with a section of the crowd.

‘Heshimu Baba’

Videos obtained by Capital FM showed the MP struggling to break free as an irate group roughed him up and pushed him toward the exit.

At one point, some members of the crowd attempted to assault him, while one individual hurled what appeared to be a plastic container at him.

Security personnel eventually intervened to restore order.

While the exact reason for his ejection remains unclear, videos from the scene captured sections of the crowd chanting “Respect the President,” suggesting backlash over his remarks or stance on President Ruto.

The attackers also chanted “Heshimu Baba” in apparent refence to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Salasya later addressed the incident on his X account, maintaining that Kenyans stand by him in calling out the political establishment.

“Kenyans are waking up soon, and if you dare do anything to me, it will cause a big problem in this country. I will give a statement tomorrow morning,” he said.