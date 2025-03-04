Connect with us

Mudavadi assures sectional titles to be given to buyers of afforable housing units

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured Kenyans that buyers of affordable housing units will receive sectional titles, dismissing claims that the government is misleading the public regarding ownership documents. 

Speaking during the burial of Malava Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi, Mudavadi emphasized that the issuance of sectional titles is backed by law and remains a government-led process. 

“It is the government of Kenya that passed the law to establish sectional titles, and these titles will be issued by the government. So, any person who buys a flat or a house, like those being built in Kakamega under the affordable housing project, will receive a title,” he stated. 

The Prime CS called out critics questioning the legitimacy of the housing project, asserting that claims suggesting the absence of title deeds are baseless. 

“Even if you are not on the ground floor, even if you are on the fifth floor, the law allows the government of Kenya to issue you a sectional title,” Mudavadi said. 

He further dismissed skepticism surrounding the initiative, terming them as Propaganda.

“That is just propaganda meant to cast doubt on this housing plan. This is just a game, but we will continue telling Kenyans the truth,” he stated.

Mudavadi urged the media to maintain fairness and accuracy in their reporting, emphasizing that title deed issuance is solely a government responsibility. 

“Let us be decent in our reporting. Let us be realistic. It is the government that issues title deeds,” he reiterated. 

The Prime Cabinet Secretary affirmed that the affordable housing program will continue, and those who purchase units will receive valid ownership documents. 

“The government of Kenya knows exactly what it is doing, and the housing program will go on. Those who buy will receive their title deeds,” he affirmed.

