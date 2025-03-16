Connect with us

County News

More than 30 suspects to be arraigned over spate of robberies during Ruto’s city tour

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that the 38 suspects were apprehended during a crackdown, during which seven motorcycles used in terrorizing the public and several mobile phones were recovered and are securely held as exhibits.

Published

A total of 38 suspects are expected to be arraigned before various courts after being arrested for robberies targeting innocent members of the public along Thika Super Highway, Waiyaki Way, and Jogoo Road.

The robberies and muggings occurred while President William Ruto was conducting his five-day inspection tour of the capital city.

The suspects are set to be arraigned on March 15, where they will face charges including robbery with violence, preparation to commit a felony, and obstruction.

“The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing at various police stations as they await their court appearance. In the meantime, Police officers remain steadfast in their efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects behind these attacks,” read a statement from the investigation agency.

