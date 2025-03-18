Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai/MoH

Capital Health

MoH warns private hospitals against SHA boycott, threatens closure

PS Kimtai warned that hospitals refusing to comply could face serious consequences, including denial of registration and shutdowns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – The Ministry of Health has warned private hospitals against boycotting the Social Health Authority (SHA) over unpaid National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) claims, threatening closures and license revocations for non-compliant facilities.

Health Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, speaking on Monday during the launch of digitization devices in Embu County, expressed concern over the reluctance of private hospitals to offer outpatient services under the new SHA model.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He warned that hospitals refusing to comply could face serious consequences, including denial of registration and shutdowns.

“From the statistics and data we have seen, we have realized that most private facilities are not participating in outpatient services, which is primary healthcare funding. If they (private hospitals) continue like this—if they are not compliant and don’t want to provide services to Kenyans—then they will have to close shop because they are also subject to license renewal,” Kimtai said.

Kimtai suggested that the resistance from private hospitals might stem from a lack of understanding of the new healthcare model or a preference among patients for public facilities under Taifa Care.

He added that the ministry has mandated private hospitals to submit verifiable records for claims exceeding Sh10 million.

The standoff between the government and private hospitals over SHA implementation has been ongoing, with Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA) suspending services under SHA in February due to unpaid NHIF debts dating back to 2017.

The association later lifted the suspension after President William Ruto intervened.

RUPHA Chairperson Brian Lishenga previously stated that the financial shortfall had led to severe challenges, including bank defaults and stockouts of essential medicines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under the SHA framework, outpatient services are capped at Sh2,000 per visit, with beneficiaries limited to four visits per year in Level II, III, and IV primary healthcare facilities.

Many private hospitals argue that this model is financially unsustainable.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto confers Adesina top State commendation for infrastructure support

The Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart is Kenya’s highest honors, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the nation.

20 hours ago

Headlines

Prime Cabinet Secretary position solidified by ANC-UDA Merger, Mudavadi asserts

In a statement released by his office, Mudavadi emphasized that the PCS position was established in line with the pre-2022 General Election agreement signed...

2 days ago

Headlines

UDA’s Emase castigates Ruto-Raila pact after losing post in House Budget Committee

"We must stop this politics of deceit where opposition are now enjoying more than those who championed for Kenya Kwanza agenda. Which manifesto are...

2 days ago

County News

More than 30 suspects to be arraigned over spate of robberies during Ruto’s city tour

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that the 38 suspects were apprehended during a crackdown, during which seven motorcycles used in terrorizing the public...

2 days ago

County News

Omollo emphasizes Government commitment to peaceful coexistence for national growth

The Interior Principal Secretary regretted that constant conflict among border communities will only hinder the country’s development.

2 days ago

Capital Health

Civil Servants to Stage Mega Strike Unless Government Addresses SHA Concerns

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah and Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Secretary General Tom Odege...

3 days ago

CITY HALL

President Ruto wraps up City ‘inspection tour’, urges residents to support re-election bid.

"I have accepted that you can continue calling me by any other nicknames so long as it go together with the ten years you...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Briton killed by vehicle in Ruto’s motorcade on Ngong Road identified

The driver of the vehicle, who was arrested following the incident, was freed on cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in court.

4 days ago