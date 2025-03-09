MoH to roll out second round of Antimalarial Drugs in Turkana from June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Ministry of Health has announced plans to administer a second round of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) in Turkana County starting in June 2025.

This follows the success of the initial phase conducted in 2024, which significantly reduced malaria cases in the region.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said that Turkana, which has historically experienced seasonal malaria peaks, has seen a shift towards a more stable endemic pattern.

She noted that a joint assessment by the National Malaria Control Programme, the Turkana County Government, Moi University, and Duke University revealed a 65% surge in malaria cases during the rainy season.

The 2024 SMC campaign, launched with support from Catholic Relief Services (CRS), targeted 38,585 children under five, aiming to prevent malaria episodes during peak transmission periods.

Over five cycles, spaced 28 days apart, 27,206 children completed all five doses.

“The SMC intervention reduced malaria incidence by 71%,” Muthoni said.

Building on these gains, PS Muthoni said that the upcoming round in June 2025 will integrate a digital campaign approach using the Electronic Community Health Information System (eCHIS).

Data from both phases will be used to refine malaria prevention strategies and guide future interventions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to strengthen its malaria control efforts nationwide.

In 2024, according to Muthoni, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) campaign in Busia and Migori counties—supported by the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI)—achieved over 95 per cent coverage, protecting nearly 2 million people.

The intervention led to a 50% drop in malaria incidence in Busia County.

She noted that Kenya remains among the countries with a high malaria burden, recording 5.5 million cases in 2023, with the highest incidence rates in counties such as Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Vihiga.

The PS pointed out that the government has intensified its response through insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), improved case management, and targeted prevention strategies.

She reaffirmed MoH’s commitment to eliminating malaria as a public health threat and ensuring that all high-burden regions receive the necessary support to combat the disease.