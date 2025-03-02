Modi Meets Former Australian PM Abbott, Hails His Friendship with India

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Delhi, Mar 3 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India, and described him as “always a friend of India.”

Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, Modi wrote, “Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM, Mr. Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India’s. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit.”

Abbott, who served as Australia’s Prime Minister from September 18, 2013, to September 15, 2015, was a member of the country’s House of Representatives from 1994 to 2019.

During his visit to the Millets Experience Centre at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on Friday, Abbott expressed his appreciation for the variety of millet-based dishes he sampled. “I did not expect millets to be so versatile. But based on my experience, I will thoroughly recommend them,” he said.

The Millets Experience Centre (MEC) was launched in April 2023 by former Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, along with Rajbir Singh, Managing Director of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the centre aims to raise awareness of millets and promote their adoption among the public. “The ministry-led initiative to establish a consumer-oriented ‘Millets Experience Centre’ will not only highlight the dietary benefits of this ancient grain but also popularize millets, or ‘Shree Anna,’ as a nutritional powerhouse suitable for a variety of dishes, including millet dosa and millet pasta,” the ministry stated.