Modi, Luxon Strengthen India-New Zealand Ties with Defence Pact and Economic Cooperation

NEW DELHI, India March 17 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, on Monday held a joint press conference in Delhi, where they witnessed the exchange of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral relations. Luxon is on a five-day official visit to India, from March 16 to 20.

Welcoming the New Zealand leader, Modi acknowledged Luxon’s long-standing connection with India and his recent Holi celebrations in Auckland. “It is a matter of happiness for us that a young and energetic leader like him is the chief guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue. Today, we had detailed discussions on various aspects of our bilateral relations and have decided to give our defence and security ties a strong and strategic form,” Modi said.

The two leaders signed a major agreement formalizing defence and security ties. Modi also raised concerns over unlawful elements engaging in anti-India activities in New Zealand. He emphasized that both nations have agreed to work together against terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

“Whether it is the terror attack in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We are confident that New Zealand will continue assisting India in countering illegal activities,” Modi stated.

He further highlighted shared commitments in the Indo-Pacific region, stating, “We both support a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.”

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, education, and agriculture. Modi announced that India and New Zealand will develop a roadmap for collaboration in the defence industry sector.

On migration, Modi said, “Both countries will work on an agreement to address the issue of illegal migration.” The leaders also confirmed that negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been initiated to boost economic cooperation.

Luxon praised India’s hospitality and highlighted his large delegation of business and community leaders, underscoring trade’s potential benefits.

Modi highlighted the strong sports ties between India and New Zealand, mentioning their shared history in cricket, hockey, and mountaineering. He emphasized plans for greater collaboration in sports coaching, player exchanges, and sports medicine.

“We have decided to celebrate 100 years of sports relations between our two countries in 2026. Additionally, we will work on an agreement to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers and streamline migration processes,” he added.

Luxon’s visit underscores the growing partnership between India and New Zealand, with key agreements aimed at strengthening economic, security, and cultural ties. Upon his arrival in Delhi on Sunday, Luxon met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening relations with New Zealand.