Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 7 – Mixed reactions in Kisumu visited the deal signed between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

For Biendo Nyamitta, a youth in Kisumu, the deal will bring to an end political bloodshed which has been witnessed in Kisumu time immemorial.

Nyamitta says for a long time, the people of Kisumu have been killed by the police while agitating for change.

“I am a happy man seeing Raila inking the deal with President Ruto in Nairobi,” he said.

He reminded the youth in Kisumu that stone throwing has come to an abrupt end.

The sentiments were echoed by another resident, Ogola Olonde, who termed the deal a calculative one.

“What Raila has done is very calculative, comes weeks after losing the AUC position in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” he said.

Olonde says what Kenyans wants, judged by its past is peace and unity.

But for, Bonny Ndede, the deal is a waste of time.

Ndede opines that sufferings of Kenyans will continue despite the signing of the deal.

“Nothing will change, the economy will make no improvement, Kenyans should even tighten their belts further,” he said.

On his future political journey, the residents, have advised Raila to maintain his friendship with President Ruto heading to 2027 general election.

“Don’t try to stand for president in 2027, work

for the second term of Ruto,” Nyamitta said.

“But don’t work with Gachagua, he has a card to finish you politically,”.

For their relationship, the residents want issues that has been bedevelling the residents of Kenya to be addressed.

“Can they fix the new healthcare system, we want the cost of life to come down and know how long the affordable housing levy will be deducted,” said Olonde.