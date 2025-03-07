Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 7 – Mixed reactions in Kisumu visited the deal signed between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For Biendo Nyamitta, a youth in Kisumu, the deal will bring to an end political bloodshed which has been witnessed in Kisumu time immemorial.

Nyamitta says for a long time, the people of Kisumu have been killed by the police while agitating for change.

“I am a happy man seeing Raila inking the deal with President Ruto in Nairobi,” he said.

He reminded the youth in Kisumu that stone throwing has come to an abrupt end.

The sentiments were echoed by another resident, Ogola Olonde, who termed the deal a calculative one.

“What Raila has done is very calculative, comes weeks after losing the AUC position in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” he said.

Olonde says what Kenyans wants, judged by its past is peace and unity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But for, Bonny Ndede, the deal is a waste of time.

Ndede opines that sufferings of Kenyans will continue despite the signing of the deal.

“Nothing will change, the economy will make no improvement, Kenyans should even tighten their belts further,” he said.

On his future political journey, the residents, have advised Raila to maintain his friendship with President Ruto heading to 2027 general election.

“Don’t try to stand for president in 2027, work
for the second term of Ruto,” Nyamitta said.

“But don’t work with Gachagua, he has a card to finish you politically,”.

For their relationship, the residents want issues that has been bedevelling the residents of Kenya to be addressed.

“Can they fix the new healthcare system, we want the cost of life to come down and know how long the affordable housing levy will be deducted,” said Olonde.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM supporters throng KICC ahead of UDA-ODM framework pact

The supporters adorned with orange-colored clothes were marching while chanting praise songs for both party principals.

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Raila sign MoU to pursue proposed reforms under NADCO

During the meeting, President Ruto praised the agreement, calling it a commitment to national unity and a bipartisan approach to governance.

43 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals lift suspension of SHA services after govt’s pledge to clear NHIF arrears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Private hospitals have lifted the suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) services after the government committed to settle National...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Kiir and Machar to dialogue in a bid to foster peace

President Ruto implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Parliamentary Group approves a joint framework with ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has approved a joint framework with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). During the meeting,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Warn SHIF Could Collapse Over Unsustainable Contributions

Legislators are now demanding urgent reforms to secure the future of the national medical insurance scheme.

3 hours ago

Headlines

People’s Dialogue Festival enters penultimate stage as focus shifts to democracy and accountability

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD-K) organizes the PDF annually as a platform that brings together leaders, citizens, government institutions, civil society organizations, and...

4 hours ago